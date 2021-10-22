Discover foods that take care of your mind and put them on your plate – 10/22/2021

We never talk so much about mental health. For most people, when we talk about this subject, the strategies considered are: meditation, breathing techniques, reading and sports — all highly positive and valid, but sometimes we end up forgetting that food is a good ally in preventing anxiety and mood swings, in addition to acting as a preventive and in some cases therapeutic, in diseases such as depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia, among others.

It is worth emphasizing that nothing replaces medical care and treatment. However, we have in food and its nutrients or active ingredients, important partners that can take care of our brain, bringing agility in reasoning, productivity, protection and delay in reactions that involve degeneration.

In recent years, approximately 4.4% of the world population suffers from depression, and around 5.8% of the Brazilian population uses antidepressants. These statistics are of concern and leave us face to face with a scenario that can be minimized or even modified with a lifestyle more centered on self-care and a routine surrounded by good habits such as a balanced diet (no madness or restrictions), regular physical exercise and a good night’s sleep.

According to the International Society of Nutritional Psychiatry (ISNPR), the main dietary characteristics that should be incorporated to take care of the mind are:

Remove added sugar and foods that contain this additive, avoid ultra-processed foods, reduce as much as possible foods that are source of saturated fat (animal foods such as whole milk, fatty meats, butter, lard, among others). Introduce about 400 grams of vegetables on your lunch and dinner plate, along with fruits (preferably in season as they are cheaper and nutritionally rich), whole grains and when possible oilseeds (peanuts, nuts, hazelnuts, macadamia, walnuts) and the fishes. Learn to recognize feelings of satiety and hunger — so that food control and improved choice can happen. Choosing foods with “fewer ingredients” –example, foods in nature. Remember: less is more!

All these guidelines and many others already described in the literature, and of equal importance, take into account not only the individual’s genetic predisposition, but also the presence of a condition called oxidative stress (excess of free radicals), as important triggers for the emergence or worsening of mental illnesses.

Therefore, nutrients that can fight free radicals, known as antioxidants, are on the rise and should have a guaranteed place in your daily diet. Remember that to achieve good results, we need persistence, purpose, discipline and planning.

Some of the nutrients or actives that can fight the harmful effects of free radicals or protect our nerve cells are coenzyme Q10, magnesium, vitamin C, carotenoids, biotin, thiamine, folic acid, vitamins B12, D and omega 3. Know where to find them and how to consume them.

Coenzyme Q10. Although used more often in the form of a supplement, we can also find coenzyme Q10 in food. It is found in foods such as peanuts, tofu, tree nuts, animal protein and soy.

Although used more often in the form of a supplement, we can also find coenzyme Q10 in food. It is found in foods such as peanuts, tofu, tree nuts, animal protein and soy. Magnesium. Choose chocolates 50%, 70% or 90% cocoa, this way you will increase the amount of magnesium in the food and have a greater amount of other antioxidants present in cocoa. It can be found in foods such as pumpkin seeds, tofu, peanuts, unsweetened chocolate, spinach and pulses.

Choose chocolates 50%, 70% or 90% cocoa, this way you will increase the amount of magnesium in the food and have a greater amount of other antioxidants present in cocoa. It can be found in foods such as pumpkin seeds, tofu, peanuts, unsweetened chocolate, spinach and pulses. Vitamin C. Once prepared (peeled, among others), try to keep these foods away from very hot temperatures, in uncovered pots. Consume as soon as possible to get the most out of this vitamin. It is found in foods such as citrus fruits — acerola, oranges, lemons, tangerines — and dark green vegetables.

Once prepared (peeled, among others), try to keep these foods away from very hot temperatures, in uncovered pots. Consume as soon as possible to get the most out of this vitamin. It is found in foods such as citrus fruits — acerola, oranges, lemons, tangerines — and dark green vegetables. Carotenoids. When consuming vegetables, add a little oil to make the nutrient more available and, consequently, increase its use/absorption in the intestine. It can be found in foods such as papaya or formosa, peaches, red guava, yellow peppers, carrots, pumpkin and tomatoes.

When consuming vegetables, add a little oil to make the nutrient more available and, consequently, increase its use/absorption in the intestine. It can be found in foods such as papaya or formosa, peaches, red guava, yellow peppers, carrots, pumpkin and tomatoes. Biotin. For best use in your diet, divide the brans into 2 servings/day of 1 flat dessert spoon. It is found in foods such as wheat bran, oat bran, almonds, nuts, hard boiled eggs, mushrooms and soy protein isolate.

For best use in your diet, divide the brans into 2 servings/day of 1 flat dessert spoon. It is found in foods such as wheat bran, oat bran, almonds, nuts, hard boiled eggs, mushrooms and soy protein isolate. Thiamine. It is found in foods such as sesame seeds, liver, fish, raw rolled oats, mangoes and chicken.

It is found in foods such as sesame seeds, liver, fish, raw rolled oats, mangoes and chicken. Folic acid. It is found in foods such as predominantly dark green vegetables.

It is found in foods such as predominantly dark green vegetables. B12 vitamin. It is found in foods such as liver, animal protein in general such as fish, poultry, beef, pork, milk and dairy products.

It is found in foods such as liver, animal protein in general such as fish, poultry, beef, pork, milk and dairy products. D vitamin. Healthy and consciously expose yourself to the sun every day, as this is also our body’s way of making vitamin D. It can be found in foods such as boiled eggs, meat and offal, and yogurt.

Healthy and consciously expose yourself to the sun every day, as this is also our body’s way of making vitamin D. It can be found in foods such as boiled eggs, meat and offal, and yogurt. Omega 3. Avoid exposing foods with omega-3s to very hot, stuffy environments and directly to sunlight. Consume regularly to achieve effects. It is found in foods such as soy and canola oils, flaxseed and chia, and fish from cold-water countries.

Did you find it very difficult to put all these foods in your daily life? Go little by little! Gradually plan those that are possible at this time and fit your habits and condition.

Also, sleep well, read more, smile more often, and cultivate good thoughts and feelings. The result is guaranteed.

*Collaboration of behavioral nutritionist Samantha Rhein (Unifesp)

