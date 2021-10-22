Discovered in 100-million-year-old amber crab that lived in the age of dinosaurs (PHOTOS)

The only 55mm crab, discovered in the Southeast Asian rainforest, is the first dinosaur of this species to be found.

In the jungle of Myanmar, a tiny and unique crab was found, preserved in a piece of amber 100 million years old, being the oldest modern-looking crab ever discovered, revealed this Wednesday (20) an international team of researchers, in study published in the journal Science Advances.

According to the research, non-marine crabs first appeared on land and in freshwater between 75 and 50 million years ago, according to previously discovered fossils, which consist mostly of pieces and fragments of pincers.

Initially, researchers at Harvard University and the China Geoscience University, as well as ten other collaborators who studied ancient amber, did not believe that the fossil found could help fill an important gap in the evolution of this species.

100-million-year-old amber Cretapsara Crab discovered in Myanmar

The research team believes their finding marks the earliest evidence of incursion by “true crabs” into non-marine environments (in contrast to “fake crabs” such as hermit crabs).

“If we had to reconstruct the crab life tree, tracing a family tree of the family, and we did some molecular DNA analysis, the prediction is that non-marine crabs separated from their marine ancestors more than 125 million years ago. there is a problem, because the actual fossil record, the one that we can touch, is younger, it’s between 75 and 50 million years old. […], so this new fossil and its mid-Cretaceous age allow us to bridge the gap between the predicted molecular divergence and the actual fossil record of crabs,” said Javier Luque postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Organic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard.

100-million-year-old amber Cretapsara Crab discovered in Myanmar

The new fossil was named Cretapsara Athanata or “the immortal Cretaceous spirit of clouds and waters.” The name pays homage to the Cretaceous as well as Apsara, the spirit of clouds and waters in South and Southeast Asian mythology.

The specimen was discovered several years ago by miners in Myanmar and was recently shared with the Longyin Amber Museum in China, allowing the Harvard team to examine it in more detail.

During the study, Luque and his team conducted micro CT scans – a 3D visualization technique that uses X-rays to see inside an object, which allowed them to analyze in detail the delicate tissues of the crab’s antennae, legs and mouth, your eyes and even your gills.