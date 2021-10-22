Do you know Guava? Discover its health benefits; see more!

This Friday, October 22, Casa & Agro, from the Tecno Notícias website, brings you a guide about guava and its health benefits. This tropical fruit originates from Central America, which has a sweet taste. However, its pulp has several colors, such as: pink, reddish or even white.

In Brazil, it is consumed mainly fresh and in juices. However, another fact that many do not know is that the leaves of the guava they can also be ingested, through infusion in hot water.

Find out what are the benefits of guava

Guava is a powerful fruit that has many health benefits in its composition. Also, find out which ones are below!

Controls blood sugar levels

Studies prove that the guava can improve blood sugar control.

Improves heart health

Due to the large amount of antioxidants and vitamins present in its composition, they provide protection against free radical damage.

Relieves menstrual cramps

Consumption of fruit can decrease the intensity of menstrual cramps.

Favors digestion and prevents constipation

Because it is rich in fiber, there is an improvement in bowel movements. Therefore, it helps digestion, in addition to acting in the prevention of constipation.

Aids in weight loss

The fruit has few calories, however, it is a great option that will help in weight loss, offering a feeling of satiety.

Helps in cancer prevention

It has a high level of antioxidant among its nutrients. In this way, it fights the development of cancer cells.

Strengthens the immune system

It has more vitamin C than an orange. Thus, it plays a very important role in strengthening the immune system.

Fights premature aging

The antioxidants present in the fruit provide protection against oxidative damage, thus helping to prevent premature aging.

lowers cholesterol

Because it is rich in fiber, they facilitate the elimination of cholesterol through the feces. This decreases its absorption, as well as reducing its amount in the blood, favoring its excretion in bile.

Finally, the guava is a super powerful fruit, an ally in weight loss as well as cancer prevention, due to its high content of antioxidants. It can be consumed in different ways, from fresh to more processed recipes.

