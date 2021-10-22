Does the headache not go away? Find out about foods that can help

Everyone has had headaches at least once in their lives. However, there are people who suffer from this discomfort frequently, which can disrupt even the routine and common daily tasks.

Some attitudes can help to avoid the attacks of people who suffer from headache, such as: not spending long periods without eating, always having a small snack between meal breaks; do not overdo sugar and frying; avoid ultra-processed foods.

Also, there are some foods that can help to treat or relieve headaches. Check out!

Water

Hydration is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. When the body is dehydrated, the brain temporarily contracts, which can lead to headaches. So don’t forget to drink water.

Hydration is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. Image: Fizkes/Shutterstock

Whole grains and seeds

In addition to dehydration, magnesium deficiency is another common cause of headaches. To solve the problem it is important to eat seeds, which are rich in this nutrient, it is possible to add these ingredients in bread, cake and yogurt recipes.

Fibers present in whole grains are also very important to reduce body inflammation, helping the bowel to function due to large amounts of fiber.

Eggs

The food is rich in protein and B-complex vitamins, which help fight inflammation. In addition, the egg also has antioxidant properties and choline, a substance that helps the nervous system.

Egg is rich in protein and B-complex vitamins. Image: Shutterstock

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are popularly associated with healthy diets and routines and, in fact, this concept is correct. In the case of headache sufferers, it is important to focus on those fruits, vegetables and vegetables, which are rich in magnesium, potassium and B vitamins, which are important nutrients in fighting headaches.

chili

Many people suffer from headaches caused by nasal congestion. In this case, the consumption of pepper can be very beneficial, the food has a substance called capsaicin, which helps to relieve congestion. Pepper also increases the feeling of well-being by helping to release endorphins.

Pepper enhances the feeling of well-being. Image: AllaBond

Despite the tips, it is worth emphasizing the importance of seeking professional help if your headaches are frequent, in order to understand the starting point of the problem.

