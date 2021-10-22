Dollar hits R$ 5.70 after economic team leaves – News

The foreign exchange market opened again under pressure this Friday (22), with the dollar above R$ 5.70 for the first time since April, as investors continued to impose on prices greater risks of abandoning fiscal responsibility with the hole in the spending ceiling.

At 9:26 am, the American currency rose 0.71%, to R$ 5.7065. On the spot market, the currency gained 0.54%, at R$ 5.6990, after peaking at R$ 5.7080 (+0.47%).

On Thursday night (22), as soon as the markets closed, the Ministry of Economy he announced that the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, had asked for their resignation from the position to the head of the portfolio, Paulo Guedes.

The announcement marks a new round of casualties in the economic team amid signals from the government that it will circumvent the spending ceiling rule to put Brazil’s Aid on its feet, program designed to replace Bolsa Família with payments of R$400.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the short term that could push the dollar up against the real. On the other hand, players think that the real is seriously undervalued, the BCB will likely increase its rate of interest rate hikes and interventions [cambiais] are still possible. Therefore, stability at these levels does not appear to be the baseline scenario,” Citi said in a statement.

As the day before, the Central Bank did not announce net dollar offers for this session. Future interest rates remained under an intense buying wave, with rates shooting up over 51 basis points in some maturities, increasing the pressure for the Central Bank to accelerate the pace of Selic rate increases.

