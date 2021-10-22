Dollar hits R$ 5.71 and future interest soar with fiscal risk and economy stampede | finance

Around 10:10 am, the American currency rose 0.88%, to R$ 5.7150, after registering the highest of the day at R$ 5.7180.

In the futures interest market, the Interfinancial Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2022 rose from 7.88% in the previous adjustment to 8.056% and the DI rate for January 2023 jumped from 10.49% to 10. 98%.

On longer maturities, the DI interest rate for January 2025 soared from 11.50% to 11.94% and the DI rate for January 2027 was boosted from 11.80% to 12.19%.

Local financial assets continue to record losses based on the negative outlook for the fiscal situation, given the increased space for expenses in the spending ceiling in 2021 and 2022 after the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório corrected the fiscal rule. The stampede of names from Guedes’ economic team accentuates the upward trend in interest rates and the dollar.

Yesterday afternoon, the Secretary of the Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, asked to be removed from their positions, further reducing the perception that the government will defend a fiscal responsibility agenda going forward.

President Jair Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil that Guedes will remain in government, despite the departure of his secretaries. In his traditional Thursday live, Bolsonaro also commented on the increase in fuel prices and the R$ 400 help he plans to give to 750,000 truck drivers, a kind of diesel aid for the category.

“The question is until when this ‘sell-off’ [venda generalizada de ativos] will continue”, says Genial Investimentos. “Eventually, prices will become so low that they will attract investors, even with high risk.”