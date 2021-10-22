Dollar may go to R$ 6 with uncertainty about spending ceiling

Uncertainties about the spending ceiling have negatively affected the market since the beginning of this Thursday (21). The commercial dollar opened operations on a rise and the Stock Exchange falling, in response to statements by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that he wanted a “license to spend R$30 billion outside the ceiling”.

This opening of the economic wing to guarantee more resources to guarantee the Auxílio Brasil at R$ 400, and the change in Guedes’ posture in relation to the ceiling, generate more and more uncertainties in the market, according to economists heard by the UOL. And if this instability remains any longer, it is possible that the dollar will reach R$ 6 this year. See below the scenarios designed by the experts.

Guedes ‘threw in the towel’, says economist

“See Paulo Guedes saying that [pedindo licença para gastar] it gives a sign that the government will increasingly prioritize the election. Abandoning the fiscal target, instead of creating new revenue and tightening the belt on the other side, shows that fiscal commitment is not a priority for the government and if not now, imagine what it will be like next year”, says Paulo Duarte, economist- head of Valor Investimentos.

to Rodrigo Marcatti, economist and CEO of Veedha Investments, Guedes “threw in the towel”.

“Nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse. The last few days have brought several negative surprises and the minister’s reaction was one of them. The market felt more. strong the minister’s towel move, unconcerned with the fiscal side. He accepted a political decision,” he says.

“They created this narrative of helping the population. Of course the population needs help, but this narrative is being used to create a favorable situation for the government for the electoral campaign,” he says.

Dollar hike is in the account of the internal scenario

According to economists heard by UOL, the rise in the dollar is primarily due to the internal scenario, because the external scenario is favorable for the country, with rising commodity prices.

According to Duarte, the highest dollar scenario is “frustrating“because the currency is weaker in the world, and it could be at another level here in Brazil.

“The real has been left behind for internal reasons. All this effort by the Central Bank, with adjustment of the Selic [taxa de juros] to contain the IPCA [inflação], will have little effect because a more priced exchange rate ends up falling on inflation,” he says.

“The feeling is that the Bolsonaro government is creating its own crises, in the face of an inactive opposition”, says Duarte.

To Flávio de Oliveira, head of variable income at Zahl Investments, there is nothing that justifies the dollar at current levels, except internal stress.

“Without internal instability, the dollar would be lower. At the peak of the pandemic, the dollar was R$5.85. We are practically with the dollar close to the peak of the pandemic, when nobody knew what would happen,” he says.

Dollar between BRL 5.40 and BRL 6, depending on uncertainty

According to Duarte, if this scenario of uncertainty continues, the exchange rate could approach R$ 5.80 and reach R$ 6, “with room to walk more”. But a retreat is possible, if there are some political successes.

“If the government tightens its belt and proceeds with reforms, such as the administrative one that attacks expenses more than the tax reform, this calms the markets, which start to understand that the government is working towards a situation of maximum balance. we can imagine the exchange rate close to R$ 5”, says the economist at Valor Investimentos.

“We can’t forget that the dollar was no longer cheap. Can it cut the R$ 6? It can. In our view, as long as this turmoil continues, the dollar will continue to rise,” says Oliveira, from Zahl Investments.

Victor Scalet, macro strategist of XP, says it is difficult to know how far the dollar can go, “because we don’t know the size of the deterioration yet”.

Until last week, the exchange rate was close to R$ 5.30 and R$ 5.40, with Auxílio Brasil of R$ 300 for 17 million families. According to the expert, this was already incorporated by the market.

“It’s not that the market expected compliance with fiscal rules. But last week, this account of R$ 30 billion outside the ceiling is now 90 billion,” he says

Gustavo Sung, chief economist of suno Research, outlines two scenarios. In the first, the fiscal risk remains high, with a worsening of the public debt. “In this scenario, the trend is for the dollar to rise, which may surpass historical highs,” he says.

In the second scenario, there is greater clarity about what the government is going to do, what is going to happen.

“This can reassure the market and make the dollar return to the level of R$ 5.40. The dollar reacts a lot to news and maybe until next week we will have more clarity”, he says.

For Marcatti, regardless of the current situation, the dollar may not be sustained at such high levels, if the external scenario remains favorable.

“In the long term, the trend is not for the dollar at this level of BRL 5.80 and BRL 5.70, even more so with the prices of commodities as they are. The trend is that, after the bad news, we will have a Now, if we continue to have bad news after bad news, such as a minister leaving, for example, the dollar could reach R$ 6, and it could even break it,” he says.

João Maurício Rosal, chief economist at Guide says that it is possible for the currency to reach R$ 6, because the market is losing its fair value reference.

“It’s really a panic situation. There’s been a re-pricing of all Brazilian assets. This generates distortions in the market and panic movements in which people lose the reference of the asset’s fair value”, he says.

Even with agreement, uncertainty can increase

According to Oliveira, it is possible that this uncertainty will continue, despite the possible agreement that will guarantee around R$ 84 billion to the government.

“The point is that we passed the spending ceiling, and what next? That’s the big point. It wasn’t even about breaking the ceiling and now we’re talking about allowing it. So what’s going to happen next year. electoral?“, it says.

Scalet, gives XP, evaluates that opening space in the ceiling now means expanding spending until 2026 — a year in which, according to the Constitution, the ceiling could be revised — since, in the middle of an election year, Bolsonaro will hardly withdraw a benefit that, today, he says will be temporary .

According to the announcement made last Wednesday (20), by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, the idea is to offer at least R$ 400 in a transitory way throughout 2022.

“It’s hard to imagine that any politician will say, in an election year, that they will decrease or promise an end to that amount. Remembering that the 2023 Budget must be delivered in August, in the middle of the campaign. It’s hard to believe this will be temporary.” , it says.

“The longer this uncertainty lasts, the more it affects the real economy. Affecting the real economy, the expectation of obtaining gains in Brazil, such as shares on the stock exchange, becomes even less attractive,” says Rosal.

Market may be anticipating 2022?

According to Oliveira, it is possible that this sharp rise in the US currency will now reduce a stronger rise in the election year — when markets normally fluctuate more.

“There is a chance that the dollar will have a marked volatility [em 2022], but I wouldn’t rule out a scenario of less volatility either, because it’s already happening today,” claims.

Scalet, gives XP, says that the elections are in the context, but that there is still a lot of water to roll on the issue.

“The market usually operates themes, it deals with a few themes at once. The election theme is given, but I don’t believe that prices are reflecting this demand yet. The election is in the context, but I don’t think the market has started to operate the difference between the candidates”, he says.