Dollar reaches R$ 5.70 and accumulates high of 10% in the year | Economy

At 9:34 am, the US currency rose 0.70%, quoted at R$ 5.7045. At the highest of the day so far, it reached R$ 5.7090 – an increase of 10.06%. See more quotes.

Like yesterday, the Central Bank has not yet announced net dollar offers for this session.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 1.92%, at R$ 5.6651 – highest quotation since April 14th and highest daily currency appreciation since September 8th. As a result, the North American currency started to accumulate an increase of 4.03% in the month and 9.21% in the year.

This Thursday night, the special commission created in the Chamber to analyze the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório approved a change in the spending ceiling to make the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that should replace the Bolsa Família, viable. The text now goes to the plenary.

The proposal to break the ceiling to fund the social program had negative repercussions on the market, raising fears of a worsening fiscal situation and lack of control over public spending to finance measures seen as populist.

“We are already talking about a very worrying inflationary picture and the manager has to realize that he is doing something wrong. If inflation in Brazil started to rise before everyone else and rises stronger, with the dollar unglued given the international scenario, the The economic policy manager has to be suspicious. So, it is obvious that he needed to be more careful in the macroeconomic issue. It is not doing anything and inflation is the BC’s problem. There are systematic mistakes made,” said economist Zeina Latif, in an interview with GloboNews.

Amid the return of threats to strike by truck drivers due to the rise in fuel prices, President Jair Bolsonaro also announced that the government will offer aid of R$ 400 to around 750,000 autonomous truck drivers to offset the increase in diesel prices, without informing where the resources will be taken or when the benefit will be paid.

After the economic team was run over by the political wing of the Bolsonaro government in discussing the source of financing for the government’s new social program, four secretaries at the Ministry of Economy resigned from their posts on Thursday.

The explosion of public debt and the risk of an uncontrolled fiscal situation are pointed out by analysts and investors as one of the main factors of domestic uncertainty, which may even make a sustained recovery of the Brazilian economy unfeasible.

“Removing the spending ceiling and precatory orders with limitations can be understood as opening the door to more inefficient spending, given the upcoming polarized elections of 2022. We are going to lose anchor, without putting anything in place,” said Alvaro Bandeira, economist. head of the Modalmais bank.

In the market’s view, the maneuvers to break the spending ceiling put even more pressure on the dollar and for the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate, currently at 6.25% per year. “This compromises the expansion of GDP in 2022. For the lower income classes, the effect seems to be giving with one hand and taking it away with the other, considering rising inflation and high unemployment,” added Bandeira.

