‘Don’t go to Record’, fires Theo Becker when advising new actors

Theo Becker, 44, was once again controversial. On his Twitter profile, the actor decided to make a post to advise new actors who want to work at TV Globo. On the board, he took the opportunity to give Record TV a nudge, telling the artists never to work at Edir Macedo’s station.

“I warn the Globo actors: Never accept to go to Record, even if they offer you a salary 10 times higher. Do anything, even figuration, but don’t do the same mess that many have done, as I did to go there,” wrote Becker on the microblog.

“Would you let a semi-manager and a bank pastor be a cast producer and take care of your company’s soap operas? Well, there are stations that do that…and you can kiss your career goodbye after that”, he added.

During his time on Record TV, which was in 2004, Theo Becker starred in the soap operas “Prova de Amor”, “A Escrava Isaura”, “Mutantes” and also participated in the first edition of the rural reality show “A Fazenda”.

See Theo Becker’s publications:

NOTICE TO GLOBO ACTORS:

NEVER AGREE TO GO TO RECORD, EVEN IF YOU’RE OFFERED A 10X HIGHER SALARY, DO ANYTHING ELSE, UP TO A FIGURATION, BUT DON’T MAKE THE SAME CRAP THAT MANY MADE, AS I DID AGREE TO GO THERE. — Theo Becker de Oliveira (@TheoBecker8) October 21, 2021

WOULD YOU LET A SEMI-MANAGER AND BANK SHEPHERD BE A CAST PRODUCER AND TAKE CARE OF YOUR COMPANY’S SOAPS? THEN WELL… THERE IS A BROADCASTER THAT DOES IT… AND CAN GOODBYE TO HIS CRUISE AFTER THAT.

KK BANK SHEPHERD 😂🤣😂🤣 — Theo Becker de Oliveira (@TheoBecker8) October 21, 2021

