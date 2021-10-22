Duilio bankrolls Sylvinho even if Corinthians loses

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, guaranteed the permanence of coach Sylvinho. According to the agent, the coach will not be dismissed from his post even in the event of a loss to Internacional., in the next Sunday.

The information is from journalist Carlos Cereto, who shared his message exchange with the Corinthians president on his channel. YouTube. According to him, the impression of the Corinthians board is that Sylvinho does a good job ahead of the Alvinegro team. The top hat also highlights that, at the beginning of the season, there was talk of relegation of Timon in the Brazilian Championship. Now, the team is within the classification zone for Libertadores. Therefore, the conclusion is that the demands on the coach are disproportionate.

Also according to Duilio, Corinthians will give the coach the necessary time to develop his project. That’s because, in the board’s assessment, the physical conditioning of the hired reinforcements is a factor that hinders the team’s evolution. Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes, all coming from alternative football markets, had been stopped for months before the debut with the Alvinegra shirt, and are still working to get in top shape. The same goes for William. The shirt 10, who was at Arsenal, is still going through a more serious situation, recovering from a grade two injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

Another factor that weighs in favor of keeping Sylvinho in charge is the good relationship with the players. The coach has control of the locker room and the support of the more experienced players, who believe in the project.

Roberto de Andrade, football director, shares the same stance. The manager trusts the development of Sylvinho’s work and supports Duilio in his decision.

The pressure on the Corinthians coach grew after the defeat at Majestic. The criticisms gained strength with the official note from Gaviões da Fiel, the club’s biggest organized supporter, asking for the commander’s resignation. The matter reached Parque São Jorge and was debated by the club’s councilors and members during an ordinary meeting of the Deliberative Council on Tuesday night.

