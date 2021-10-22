Duilio guarantees Sylvinho’s permanence even in case of defeat against Inter

With the defeat to São Paulo last Monday and the fluctuations of Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship, coach Sylvinho is experiencing a moment of strong pressure from the fans. Internally, however, the coach has full support from the board.

In contact with the Sports Gazette, President Duílio Monteiro Alves guaranteed the permanence of Sylvinho even in case of defeat by Internacional on Sunday, in Beira-Rio.

The Corinthians leader also played coach until the end of the Brasileirão. For Duilio, it doesn’t make sense to finish the commander’s work with 11 rounds to the end of the competition.

Duílio guaranteed that Sylvinho WILL NOT BE FIRED! ⚫⚪ “It stays until the end of the Brazilian Championship”, he informs @TiagoSalazar. pic.twitter.com/UzXi7yJ1LT — Gazeta Esportiva (@gazetaesportiva) October 21, 2021

“Sylvinho will continue even if we lose and will last until the end of the year, regardless of the pressure,” stated the president.

Duilio also recalled a statement given in an exclusive interview with Sports Gazette in August, when he praised Sylvinho and asked for calm, stating that the team would waver.

“I’ll never put a deadline for the coach, even because I really believe in his work (Sylvinho) and what is being done, and the result we already see a more organized team. We played good games with Santos and Ceará, but the team it’s still going to fluctuate. We won’t always play like this, the team is still going to fluctuate, we’re rebuilding the team, it’s another way of playing, it’s a new coach, and changing coaches doesn’t always solve the problem, we’re tired of watching that,” he said at the time.

Sylvinho has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022, without termination fine.

Corinthians and Internacional have a direct duel for the G6 of the Brazilian Championship on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio. The Parque São Jorge club has 40 points, one more than Colorado. The team from Rio Grande do Sul, however, can surpass Timão and take sixth place this Thursday, as they host Red Bull Bragantino at 20:00, in a late match.

