Earthquake interrupts New Zealand Prime Minister interview: ‘Small distraction’ | World

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern interrupted an interview because of a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the country this Friday (22) — Thursday night, in Brasília. See the VIDEO above.

Ardern was listening to a question from a journalist present in the salon during the announcement of new measures to curb the coronavirus in the country when the tremor began. She remained calm, smiled and said:

“Sorry, it was a little distraction. Would you mind repeating the question, please?”

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand — Photo: REUTERS/Praveen Menon

This is not the first time this has happened: last year, the New Zealand prime minister also interrupted a speech and remained calm as a tremor occurred.

Earthquakes are common in New Zealand, which lies in the Pacific Circle of Fire, a region of high seismic activity. Most of them don’t do much damage (read more at the end of this article).

This Friday’s quake, for example, cannot be considered strong by New Zealand standards: the magnitude 5.6 was attenuated by the enormous depth of the epicenter, 223.1 km above the ground, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym in English), the body that monitors tremors across the planet.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the earthquake was felt most in the North Island, which is home to Auckland, the country’s largest city, and the capital Wellington. Residents of Christchurch, South Island, also reported feeling the tremor. There was, until the last update of this text, no record of serious damage to buildings or injuries.

Pacific Fire Circle

Map identifies the Pacific Circle of Fire region

New Zealand’s high seismic activity is related to the Pacific Circle of Fire, an area of ​​plate tectonics that affects virtually the entire ocean coast.

6 facts about the Pacific Circle of Fire

Most of the time, the tremors felt in the region are mild and do not cause any further damage. However, history shows severe earthquakes and causing tsunamis, like the one in Southeast Asia in 2004 and the one in Japan in 2011.