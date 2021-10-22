Economists fear a “rebound effect” if the government breaks the ceiling to pay Auxílio Brasil

The negative reaction of the markets in relation to the government’s intention to break the spending ceiling to finance the new Bolsa Família is the first sign of a much more negative scenario that is starting to be drawn in the economy, in the opinion of specialists heard by the CNN Brazil.

The spending ceiling is a rule that limits the annual advance of public spending to the inflation of the previous year. It was created in 2016 based on the realization that the country was heading towards a scenario of fiscal disaster, as the growth of public expenditure grew systematically 6% per year above inflation. At this rate, the general analysis is that it would not be long before the country lost its ability to pay its debts.

The fear now is that this scenario of lack of fiscal control will return and end up canceling out the positive effects of a more robust social program such as Auxílio Brasil. And the main channel for this to happen is inflation.

“Breaking the (ceiling) rule would make the fiscal situation unsustainable again. The Central Bank would lose the ability to ensure currency stability, it would aggravate the fiscal situation with the risk of even returning to an extreme of hyperinflation”, he says. former finance minister Mailson da Nóbrega to CNN.

The analysis of Felipe Salto, executive director of the Senate’s Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI), also follows this line. “This additional expense, at first, can increase consumption activities and minimize the effects of inflation corrosion on real income, but, on the other hand, it tends to stimulate inflation”, he says.

Pressure on prices, in turn, would lead the Central Bank to continue raising interest rates, which tends to put a brake on activity.

The main channel for the effect of the larger portions of the benefit to end up having the opposite effect of the one pursued is the unanchoring of market expectations. And this breach of expectations is precisely due to distrust in the capacity of the public budget to sustain the program in the long term.

The breach of expectations would be followed, according to Mailson, by a greater crisis of confidence, which would lead to capital flight. “In other words, additional pressure on the exchange rate, which readjusts a considerable amount of the price basket, such as gasoline, cooking gas, food. All of this could lead to a much more serious spike than what we see now in prices,” he says.

And the effect of inflation goes far beyond hurting Brazilians’ pockets. Each inflation point means R$ 12 billion in expenditures for 2022, which would make the coffers even more unfeasible for joining the aid, according to Sérgio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

“This discussion on the eve of an election makes an extremely electoral impression, which can be bad for the market. There should be no discussion about extrapolating the ceiling, a replacement has to be well thought out”, highlighted the economist.

The Auxílio Brasil program was announced on Wednesday (20) by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, to start in November this year. With less than two weeks of the end of emergency aid, the new Bolsa Família promises to be more robust than the current program.

In general, no one disagrees with the need to help the most vulnerable population at this time, which is still suffering from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The problem is the way the government has been introducing the subject.

The idea is for the new program to pay installments of R$ 400. The amount is R$ 100 more than initially proposed and more than double the average payment of Bolsa Família, of R$ 189. The number of permanent beneficiaries would rise. from 14.7 million to 17 million.

One way to follow this path, according to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, this Wednesday, is to leave R$ 30 billion above the ceiling. The market did not understand this bill very well, which makes the country’s ability to fund the program and the macroeconomic impacts of this even more uncertain.

The fear that this type of maneuver will be repeated also exists. “If the government breaks the ceiling, what prevents it from going beyond this limit again in the future with another justification?”, says Juliana Damasceno, a researcher at FGV IBRE.