Eduardo Leite’s allies to sue PSDB with accusations against João Doria

Movement is yet another chapter in the intensifying dispute over the choice of the name that will represent the toucans in the election for the presidency in October 2022

Felipe Dalla Valle/Palácio Piratini Choice of the name that will represent the PSDB in the 2022 elections will take place in November



party leaders of the PSDB in Rio Grande do Sul, Ceará, Minas Gerais and Bahia will present, at the party’s headquarters in Brasília, on the afternoon of Thursday, 21, an action with accusations against the campaign of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, in the tucanas previews. According to the Young pan, allies of the governor Eduardo Leite claim that there was fraud in the date of affiliation of mayors and deputy mayors of São Paulo. The movement is yet another chapter in the intensification of the internal dispute for the indication of the name that will represent the acronym in the elections for the Presidency of the Republic in October of next year. Sought by the report, Leite’s team said the articulation involving the delivery of representation did not come from the governor of Rio Grande do Sul.

The toucans eligible to vote in the PSDB’s caucuses are divided into four groups: members, councilors and state deputies, mayors and vice-mayors, and a grouping formed by governors, vice-governors, senators, federal deputies and the president of the Executive. Each segment has a weight of 25% of the total vote. The first round of the dispute is scheduled for November 21st.

In a statement, the PSDB’s national directory stated that “the formalized request will be analyzed with absolute serenity and has already been forwarded to the São Paulo State Executive Board for clarification.” “With regard to possible questions also made to the procedure of the National Executive on the final list of affiliates with mandates able to vote in the caucuses, we inform that the data used are those officially received from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). We are certain that the entire operation of the party’s first national caucuses counts on the full cooperation of the campaigns involved and the due transparency that safely allows for the monitoring of the process”, says the party.