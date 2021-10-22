Elephants are born without tusks in Mozambique and change is an evolutionary response to poaching

An elephant’s tusks are among its defining characteristics – they help the animal lift heavy branches, fell trees, remove bark, fight and dig holes for water and minerals.

But a growing proportion of female elephants in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park were born without these crucial tools – and scientists believe it’s an evolutionary response to the brutal killing of elephants for their ivory tusks during the country’s 15-year civil war. .

Elephant specialists working in the park began noticing the phenomenon after the war ended in 1992. Field data and analysis of old park videos found that the proportion of tusked female elephants increased more than threefold between 1972 and 2000.

This was a period during which the elephant population dropped from about 2,000 to about 250 animals, said Ryan Long, associate professor of wildlife science at the University of Idaho.

“During the war, Gorongosa was essentially the geographic center of the conflict,” Long said in an email interview.

“As a result, there were a large number of soldiers in the area and a lot of associated motivation to kill elephants and sell the ivory from their tusks to buy weapons and ammunition. The level of illegal hunting was very intense”, he added.

genetic signature

Scientists now have a better understanding of the genetic basis of this prey absence and why it seems to affect only females of these animals, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday (20).

The analysis showed that females without fangs were five times more likely to survive over a 28-year period than animals with fangs, so it was very unlikely that adaptation was a chance occurrence.

Prey absence occurs naturally – and only in females – even in the absence of poaching, but generally only in a small minority of elephants.

In Gorongosa in the 1970s, 18.5% of female elephants had no tusks, while three decades later 51% had ivory tusks.

“Evolution is simply a shift in heritable traits within a population over successive generations and, based on the results of our study, the shift to tusklessness among female elephants in Gorongosa fits this definition perfectly.” said Long, an author of the study.

