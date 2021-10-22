Eliminated from ‘The Farm’, Lary Bottino tells why she didn’t find shacks on the reality show | Television



Lary Bottino was the fifth eliminated from ‘A Fazenda 13’reproduction

Published 10/22/2021 07:28 AM

Rio – The digital influencer Lary Bottino was the fifth eliminated from the reality show “A Fazenda” on Thursday night. Competing with Gui Araújo and Valentina Francavilla, Lary Bottino had only 9.61% of the votes to remain in the attraction. Valentina received 62.15% of the votes and Gui Araújo 28.24%.

“It’s worth a million and a half reais. It’s not a joke, you have to want it a lot, you have to deserve it”, said the presenter Adriane Galisteu when announcing the stay of Valentina. Upon receiving the news of his elimination, Lary was upset and said she did not know what caused the public’s rejection. “I don’t know, I’m afraid I’ve had little time. I haven’t shown everything. I don’t know,” he said.

Before “A Fazenda”, Lary participated in the reality show “De Vacation with the Ex”, on MTV, where he had a very different behavior. She left the program “cancelled” for being too shack. In an interview with “Cabine de Descompression”, the influencer told the reasons for not having fights in “A Fazenda”.

“Hey guys, I don’t know. I didn’t even click [o dedo] and I already left. In addition to the first garden, it was with Gui, who is a great friend, and he has already left. The farmer’s test was the shame of my life, national humiliation. Now, I would rather have been chased away by the house than go through the remaining one”, he analyzed.

“Dude, I don’t know what people expected. I did the other reality show [De Férias com o Ex] and I was chased away, canceled out of hand, detestable because I was a crazy crazed tent. I don’t have this profile. I speak loudly, expose what I think and such, but I’m not much of a shack like I was there. I was really at a stage where I was problematic. There I forced a bar to appear and such”, he completed.

“Here, I did things as they were showing up. If I had to argue, I argued, but I didn’t force anything. So, if people expected that, I can’t force something to deliver something. It’s my way!”, finished the influencer, who now supports Gui Araújo, who was already a friend before joining the rural reality show.