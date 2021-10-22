Embraer Announces Pool Agreement with KLM Cityhopper for E195-E2 Fleet

KLM Cityhopper E195-E2 – Image: Embraer





Embraer announced today (21) at MRO Europe, a major aviation maintenance event, an agreement for the Pool Program with KLM Cityhopper, regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The contract includes extensive support for components of the airline’s E195-E2 jet fleet. The Pool Program currently serves more than 50 airlines worldwide. In early 2021, the airline received the first E195-E2 of the 25 jets ordered, with all E2 jets covered by this contract.

Currently, KLM Cityhopper already operates a total of four E195-E2 in addition to a fleet of 49 first-generation E-Jets.

Image: Embraer





“As the airline with the largest fleet of E-Jets in Europe, KLM Cityhopper has extensive experience in operations and maintenance of these jets – and very high standards, especially with regard to aircraft availability. This agreement is a strong endorsement by KLM Cityhopper and extends Embraer’s successful performance in providing comprehensive support and services to E2 customers,” said Johann Bordais, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support.

The Pool Program allows airlines to minimize upfront investments in inventory and high-value repairable items, leveraging Embraer’s technical expertise and its vast network of component repair service providers. The results are significant savings in repair and inventory maintenance costs, a reduction in required storage space, and the near-total elimination of the need for resources required for repair management, while ensuring performance levels.

The E195-E2, Embraer’s new generation aircraft, is specifically designed to reduce emissions and noise pollution. The E2’s environmental credentials are impressive. The low level of external noise is already well below future limits planned by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Carbon emissions are nearly 10% lower per trip and 31% lower per seat. In a normal year, each E195-E2 will emit 1,500 tonnes less carbon pollutants.

Embraer Information