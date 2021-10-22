Embraer sells planes, jets and signs deals: what about the shares?

Today we will comment on the operational previews of Trisul (TRIS3) and Embraer (EMBR3). the construction company Trisul launched more ventures, but sold less. Embraer, on the other hand, is recovering and sales are close to pre-pandemic levels.

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento.

Trisul launches more and sells less

Trisul (TRIS3) published its operating previews for the third quarter of the year. Like other construction companies focused on the middle/high income classes, the company had a growth in launches, but a drop in net sales.

The company ended the quarter with two launches, which totaled a general sales value (PSV) of R$ 303.5 million, a growth of 22% compared to last year. However, the company was unable to maintain sales growth, ending the period with a net PSV of R$164 million, down 33% on the same basis of comparison.

Even with the drop in sales, the company managed to maintain a sales indicator on offers of 14%, a healthy level considering the turbulent period, and kept the available land bank at around R$ 5 billion.

At first, Trisul’s results may look bad like those of other companies, but it is necessary to analyze the company’s recent history. In recent years, Trisul has managed to maintain a good capital structure and, as it is a company that launches few projects at the same time, the drop in sales in a quarter is not something that worries going forward.

There are few projects, with a higher average ticket, which will hardly have spare units available to the point of causing problems to sell their inventory in the future. It is now up to the company to check if it is time to reduce or even stop releases, as it did in 2012 and 2013 – which resulted in a milder impact of the crisis than the competitors.

In our view, Trisul’s share will continue to suffer, especially with the result similar to that of its competitors, as it was in the last crisis, when the share reached R$ 2. However, we maintain the view that the company is one of the best sector, especially if we consider the small caps that target A/B audiences, but which are inserted in a difficult sector for the moment on the Stock Exchange.

Embraer sells planes, jets and signs deals and presents third quarter figures

Embraer (EMBR3) released its operational preview for the third quarter of 2021. The company delivered a total of 30 jets, including nine commercial and 21 executives (14 light and 7 large). The backlog of firm orders (backlog) totaled US$ 16.8 billion at the end of September.

In the executive aviation segment, Embraer delivered its 1500th executive jet, a Phenom 300E. The best-selling light jet for nine consecutive years was delivered to Haute Aviation, a Swiss company operating in the aircraft charter, brokerage and management segments.

In the commercial aviation segment, the company announced the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest to operate for Delta Air Lines, adding to the 71 jets of the model that SkyWest already operates for the airline. The E175 aircraft will fly to Delta under a capacity purchase agreement (CPA). The contract value, which is included in Embraer’s order book, is US$798.4 million, based on list price.

In the services and support segment, Embraer signed several contracts in the quarter. Porter Airlines signed a major after-sales support package with Embraer, for up to 20 years, for the E2 commercial aircraft fleet. The company also signed a Pool Program agreement with CommutAir, operator of United Express, to support the ERJ 145 jet fleet, and a Pool extension with Cobham, Australia, to support its 3 E190s.

Also in Australia, Embraer signed a service agreement with Alliance Airlines, providing support for the airline’s E190 fleet.

On Wednesday (20), Embraer sealed the renewal of a contract for the Pool Program with TAP Express, a subsidiary of TAP Air Portugal. The contract includes extensive support for components of the airline’s E-Jets fleet. The Pool Program currently serves more than 50 airlines worldwide.

On Thursday (21), Embraer announced another agreement for the Pool Program, with KLM Cityhopper, a regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Both contracts, with both TAP Express and KLM, include extensive support for components of the airline’s E195-E2 jet fleet.

Embraer showed strong commercial activity in all business segments. In the second quarter, the firm order backlog closed at US$ 15.9 billion. In the third quarter of 2019, the backlog reached $16.2 billion, so the $16.8 billion backlog recorded at the end of the third quarter of this year indicates growth returning to pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, we expect a positive impact on Embraer’s shares in the short term.