Employees of Cruzeiro’s social clubs announce strike; wages have not yet been paid | cruise

Employees of the social clubs Sede Campestre and Barro Preto do Cruzeiro announced this Thursday that they will go on strike for an indefinite period from Saturday onwards, because of back wages. Employees said the situation was “intolerable” and that there are six months of delays. According to the ge , Toca I employees and players (from the base) have not received it yet.

“Unfortunately, the situation was intolerable and unjustified. Even the way in which Cruzeiro has been managed” (note from employees of social clubs)

Also in the employees’ note, they said that Cruzeiro’s financial partners are concerned only with the payment of football and with that, employees outside the sector are harmed. (see full text at the end of the article).

1 of 3 Facade of Cruzeiro country headquarters, in Pampulha — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View Facade of Cruzeiro country headquarters, in Pampulha — Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View

Last week, it was the turn of the professional’s players to go on strike for four days, because of back wages. The expectation is that at least part of the payments would be made this week. However, employees and players still do not receive.

The cruise needs about R$9 million to catch up on back wages. The necessary survey was presented by the president in a meeting with the cast last week.

In a statement, Cruzeiro said that “as the club makes the amounts available with its partners, the pending issues with employees will be settled gradually”.

Employees still awaiting payments

The board’s promise was that the debts would be settled by the end of this week. However, according to the ge, officials and players had not received at the end of this Thursday.

2 of 3 Employees from the country headquarters and Barro Preto go on strike at Cruzeiro — Photo: Disclosure Employees from the country headquarters and Barro Preto go on strike at Cruzeiro — Photo: Disclosure

Last Tuesday, a meeting was scheduled between the president of Cruzeiro and partner businessmen to discuss arrears. However, sponsor and businessman Pedro Lourenço confirmed the ge that there was no conversation. The expectation was that at least part of the payments would be made on Wednesday.

Amid waiting for the money to settle the arrears, the players returned to training last Sunday after a four-day strike. The squad prepared for the match this Friday, against Avaí, in the Ressacada. The Luxembourg team boarded this Thursday afternoon with the presence of the coach, suspended by the third yellow card.

The celestial coach even spoke this afternoon for the first time about the players’ strike. Luxa assessed that the movement was valid and flowed smoothly. He pointed out that delays have been occurring since last year and that players are “claiming rights”.