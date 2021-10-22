‘Environmental imbalance affects our health much more than people think,’ says researcher

RIO DE JANEIRO — Lilian Catenacci is a veterinarian. But his research is about the health of people and the planet as a whole. It studies “Unique Health (One Health)”, a concept that deals with the integration between human health, animal health and the environment. Adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the principle became vanguard with the Covid-19 pandemic, whose origin is associated with environmental imbalance. For her research, 39-year-old Catenacci was one of the winners of the “For Women in Science” program, an initiative of L’Oréal Brasil, in partnership with UNESCO and the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC).

Dengue: See symptoms, causes and treatment

Born in the north of São Paulo, she has lived in isolation for three years, in the middle of the Atlantic Forest in Bahia, to study monkeys. He did a doctorate in virology at Instituto Evandro Chagas, in Pará. He lived for some time in the USA. He returned to Brazil and went to Piauí in 2010 and is now investigating West Nile fever, an infection that causes encephalitis that is on the list of diseases with epidemic potential. She is a professor at the Federal University of Piauí and currently lives with Brigite, Matilde, Jurema and Clotilde, her pet chickens.

Know more: Famous actresses speak publicly about life after multiple sclerosis diagnosis

When did you start studying One Health?

Since graduation. In fact, this principle already existed in conservation medicine. However, with the advance of environmental degradation it ended up expanding and becoming a priority. Today I’m very happy to see more and more people working with Saúde Único, it’s beautiful.

You lived for three years in the Una Biological Reserve, in southern Bahia. What did you discover there?

This reserve is very special, home to the golden-faced lion tamarin and the yellow-breasted capuchin monkey, both very rare and endangered. I studied the relationship between animals and health in communities in the Atlantic Forest in southern Bahia. The forest has the power to dilute the capacity of a microorganism that causes infectious diseases to reach us. She does this because the more natural hosts for viruses there are in the woods, the less chance these pathogens will affect humans. Environmental imbalance affects our health much more than you think.

Covid-19: Researcher says that the moment of the pandemic calls for a balance between optimism and care

How does biodiversity protect us?

It is a natural barrier between viruses and other dangerous pathogens and humans. The greater the biodiversity, the greater the control. There may be more viruses in a forest, but there are more predators and virus reservoirs. They are obstacles for a pathogen to reach us. Natural environments keep people healthy. But not just forests, parks and town squares, gardens and agroforestry systems. Every fragment matters to help have fewer illnesses.

You left the forests for the sertão. Why?

I lived for ten years in Bom Jesus, about 700 kilometers from Teresina, where I am now. I wanted to investigate the diseases of the sertão and their relationship with the natural environment. We saw that there were many arboviruses (diseases such as dengue and Zika, transmitted by mosquitoes), leishmaniasis and leprosy. I study wild animals, but also people. Unica Health involves knowing each reality, getting off the heels and sitting on the floor to talk to people.

Too many screens: Electronic devices steal hours of sleep from children and teenagers, studies prove

What is the relationship of these diseases with the environment?

It’s total. See the case of leprosy. Armadillo is a natural reservoir. The Ministry of Health refuses to accept leprosy as a zoonosis. But in rural areas it is. People eat armadillo, pay up to R$100 for its meat, it’s considered a delicacy. My collaborators and students, I take armadillo carcasses to the Basic Health Units (UBS) to show how and why armadillos are a source of transmission. And not just leprosy, but also systemic pulmonary mycosis, a disease that often kills because health agents do not know how to recognize it.

What is your study focus?

It’s West Nile Fever, caused by a virus that’s been lurking around for years. Piauí is the only Brazilian state with cases in human beings, altogether 11. It is a lethal disease, very serious, but we know almost nothing about it in Brazil. It is known that the virus (related to dengue and yellow fever) is transmitted by mosquitoes of the Culex genus (the mosquito of the mosquito) and usually has birds as reservoirs. It can also affect horses, mules, donkeys, horses in general and for them it is terrible, devastating. But in Brazil it is not known which mosquito and which bird are involved and how it spreads. That’s what we want to investigate. We joined the State Health Department, it is a collective effort.

Understand: Should You Test Gut Bacteria?

Why are there only cases of Nile fever in humans in Piauí?

We do not know. But it may be that it is not just in Piauí and it is more spread out, I think it is in other states. One possibility is that these cases are only known because Piauí has ​​set up good epidemiological surveillance from the first cases, in 2014. Neurologist Marcelo Adriano has done a very important job in detecting the cases.

How is the research you carry out?

Teamwork and I wouldn’t have gone ahead without her, I wouldn’t have won any prizes. We act on surveillance, we look for the transmitter and the reservoir. This year, for example, we sequenced the virus from a horse. This is very important to know what virus is present, how it spreads and what its possible reservoirs and vectors are. My plans now with the award is to be able to continue what we would have to stop for lack of funding. The idea is to develop simpler tests for diagnosis in animals, act in the early detection of outbreaks and collaborate with the Department of Health and communities.

HPV vaccine: Allied against cancer, immunizing agents still suffer prejudice and adherence below expectations in Brazil

Did the pandemic make people more aware?

Yes, but Brazilians have a short memory and lack of education in the population. Our people have already suffered from a dictatorship, with disasters like Mariana and Brumadinho, with immense fires and people seem to forget. It is necessary to keep the memory of conservation alive mainly because we are facing a moment of environmental crisis and then we can create problems instead of finding solutions.

What kind of problems can we cause?

Taking human diseases to the forests and transforming our fauna into a reservoir of diseases that they didn’t have before. This happened with yellow fever. We know that it has already occurred with dengue in monkeys. And with Zika. In the case of the latter, diagnostic tests developed for humans are ineffective because the monkey pattern is different. We need to be alert and really change our way of relating to nature. We are part of it.