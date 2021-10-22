‘Equation’ of Auxílio Brasil needs to insert a program within the spending ceiling, says Pacheco | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday (21) that the “equation” that involves the creation of the Auxílio Brasil program should include the program within the spending ceiling rule.

Pacheco gave the statement in an interview in the Senate after being asked about the possibility, already raised by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), of a part of the program being paid outside the ceiling.

According to g1 columnist Valdo Cruz, the current design of Auxílio Brasil provides that part of the payment (R$300) will respect the spending ceiling, but another part (R$100) will not.

“It is evident that we defend that this social program be conceived, improved, increased its value within what we all always preach, which is fiscal responsibility. In other words, the importance of finding mathematics, the equation capable of making and inserting this social program is within the public spending ceiling,” said Pacheco.

The spending ceiling was established from a constitutional amendment, enacted by the National Congress in 2016. The mechanism limits the growth of federal spending (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) to the previous year’s inflation.

The possibility of a part of the aid being paid outside the ceiling provoked negative reactions in the financial market.

The dollar, for example, rose sharply on Guedes’ declaration that the spending ceiling could be breached. In addition, the Stock Exchange closed down.

For Vice President Hamilton Mourão, however, the government cannot be a “slave” of the financial market because the social issue is the responsibility of the Executive Branch.

Discussions with the government

The president of the Senate also said on Thursday that he met with ministers Paulo Guedes, Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and João Roma (Citizenship) to discuss the issue and that the government has sought to provide a “possible equation” for the formulation of the Aid Brazil inside the roof.

Rodrigo Pacheco also commented on the possibility of changing the rule for correcting the spending ceiling under debate in the Chamber of Deputies. Currently, the formula considers the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year.

With the change discussed in the Chamber, the IPCA would be calculated between January and December, which, combined with the payment limit for court orders, would free up more resources for expenses. For Pacheco, this solution may be “fairer”.

“This is an assessment that has to be made. It may even be that this solution, and I honestly can’t categorically affirm this right now, it may even be that this parameterization solution, from the beginning to the end of the year, may eventually even be fairer,” said the congressman.

According to Pacheco, after the Chamber approves the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which deals with precatories, and which may change the correction of the spending ceiling, the Senate will evaluate the text with “as quickly as possible”.

According to Valdo Cruz’s Blog, minister Paulo Guedes’ team fears that, in view of the minister’s declarations that part of the program can be paid outside the ceiling, the National Congress will approve an amount higher than the R$ 400 foreseen for the aid. Brazil.

Also according to the blog, the government’s economic team was against setting an amount above R$300 for Brazil Aid if the increase meant breaking the ceiling.

However, the amount of R$400 was decided by President Jair Bolsonaro, who followed the advice of the political wing of the government.

According to the columnist of g1 Ana Flor, the economic team calculates that the total amount to be spent outside the ceiling could reach R$ 40 billion.

Earlier this Thursday, Rodrigo Pacheco participated in a meeting with governors to discuss the project that changes the rules of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels.

The bill determines that the ICMS, state tax, stop being charged as a percentage of the final price of the product and now have a fixed value, in reais, per liter of fuel.

Governors are resisting the approval of the proposal because, according to them, the measure will generate a billionaire loss in revenue. The governors defend a greater participation of Petrobras in the reduction of fuels.