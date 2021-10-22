Erasmus is surprised by Tiago’s penile physiotherapy; video· TV news

In A Fazenda 2021, Erasmo Viana was surprised to discover Tiago Piquilo’s daily penile physiotherapy. This Thursday (21), after the pedestrians received a punishment for changing clothes in the booth, the countryman suspected that he was responsible for the infraction and detailed his intimate care routine after the penis enlargement surgery, which confused the fitness influencer head.

“If they said that I couldn’t change my clothes inside, I wouldn’t change them in there,” said the singer, and Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband questioned: “You went in there with your swim trunks there. [no reservado] and changed clothes there?”.

Piquilo said no and began the report: “I do my physiotherapy, I come out here to take my clothes off and take my shower”. “Physiotherapy? What?” asked Viana, surprised by the information. “I do physiotherapy every day, right? I do it every day because of the surgery I had. I do it every day in the bathroom”, detailed the countryman.

After a few thoughtful seconds, the fitness influencer finally understood the confinement colleague’s report: “Oh yeah! Physiotherapy, now that I get it.” The reaction provoked laughter from Solange Gomes, while Piquilo remained serious in his justification.

“It’s weird! They only saw each other now then, because I’ve been doing this since when [entrei]”, finished the pawn during the report.

Check out the video:

