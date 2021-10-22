eSports Brazil 2021 Award Announces Nominees and Popular Voting | sports award brazil

Largest electronic sports award in Latin America, the eSports Brazil Award (PeB) revealed this Friday, the names nominated by the Superjury to compete for the trophy in the Technical Categories. The event, which will be held in São Paulo on December 16, will have direct participation from the public. As of this Friday, there is a vote open to everyone through the official PeB website. The most voted name in each category will automatically be in the final, with the other two finalists being decided by the Superjury, who will also define the big winner.
In addition to this stage of the eSports Brasil Award, the public also participates, alongside the Superjury and portals specialized in electronic sports coverage, in the nomination of the finalists for the Best Game, Best Organization, Best Caster and Best Streamer Categories.
The category of Craque da Galera has the exclusive participation of fans, who are responsible for nominating the finalists and choosing the big winner. The PeB 2021 finalists will be revealed on November 18th.
The eSports Brasil Award takes place on December 16, in São Paulo, with live broadcasting by SporTV channels, starting at 9 pm (GMT).
Check out the Technical Categories nominees:
- Norberto “Concrete” (LoL)
- Diogo “Fntzy” (R6)
- Jean Carlo “Jean Mago” (LoL)
- Matthew “Mts007” (Free Fire)
- Fernando “Nando9” (Free Fire)
- Emanuel “daring” (Free Fire)
- João Victor “Petroni” (Wild Rift)
- Carlos “Syaz” (Free Fire)
Female Breakthrough Athlete
- ANTG (Value)
- Arkyinha (CS:GO)
- Daiki (Valorant)
- Isaa (Valorant)
- Liz (LoL)
- Lyttlez (CS:GO)
- Mizzy (CS:GO)
- Poppins (CS:GO)
Battle Royale’s best athlete
- Frosty (Fortnite)
- Killdemo (PUBG)
- King (Fortnite)
- Kurtz (Fortnite)
- NinexT (CoD Warzone)
- Seeyun (Fortnite)
- Sparkingg (PUBG)
- Tonyboy (CoD Warzone)
Best Card Games Athlete
- fled
- Kevinlor
- Leandro Leal
- Nay
- Easter
- PVDDR
- realkey
- Zeeta
- Rodrigo “biguzera”
- Eduardo “Dumau”
- Gabriel “FalleN”
- Jhonatan “JOTA”
- Kaike “KSCERATO”
- Rafael “Saffee”
- Yuri “yuurih”
- Romeo “zevy”
- 4DR
- 4NALOG
- Costabile
- HFN
- KJ
- Lelis
- RDO
- Thiolicolor
Best Fighting Games Athlete
- dark
- Exceptional Guide
- Gustavo Page
- Horus Paulin
- Konqueror
- leoxaves
- IRS
- shake
Best Free Fire Athlete
- Cauan “Cauan7”
- Garden “DEADGOD”
- Matthew “MTS007”
- William “NODA”
- Emanuel “daring”
- Carlos “Syaz”
- will
- Yago “Yago.exe”
ge esports presents Best Virtual Soccer Athlete
- Gabriel Crepaldi (FIFA)
- Paulo Neto (FIFA)
- Paulo “PHzin” (FIFA)
- Pedro Resende (FIFA)
- Daniel Nobrega (PES)
- Felipe Mestre (PES)
- João Victor “Amigopes” (PES)
- Rafael “Rafafiel” (PES)
Best League of Legends Athlete
- Gabriel “Aegis”
- Yan “Damage”
- Francisco “fNb”
- Daniel “Grevthar”
- Gabriel “Jojo”
- Leonardo “Robo”
- Thiago “tinoowns”
- Alexandre “TitaN”
Best Mobile Games Athlete
- Carlito
- rail
- firecrow
- Letter
- Lucasxgamer
- Marcel
- samuel bassotto
- Tufa
Best athlete in other sports
- Caard
- CaioTG1
- dogao
- I’M LUCAS
- Igor Fraga
- nosfa
- SillyFanGirl
- YanXNZ
Rainbow Six Siege Best Athlete
- Karl “German”
- Julian “Levy”
- Murilo “Muzi”
- Andrew “Nesk”
- Luccas “Paluh”
- Gabriel “Pin”
- Gustavo “Psycho”
- Lucas “Soulz”
Valorant’s best athlete
- Gabriel “gaabxx”
- olavo “heat”
- Walney “Jonn”
- Murillo “murizzz”
- Leonardo “mwzera”
- Gabriel “qck”
- Gustavo “Sacy”
- Alexander “xand”
- Bruna “Bizinha” (CS:GO)
- Natalia “daiki” (Valorant)
- Jessica “Fly” (CS:GO)
- Gabriela “gabee” (CS:GO)
- Isabeli “isaa” (Valorant)
- Karina “Kaah” (CS:GO)
- Natalia “nat1” (Valorant)
- Olga (CS:GO)
- baby
- Bahia
- cashir
- wildcard
- Fallen
- gauls
- nobru
- yoda
