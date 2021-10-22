eSports Brazil 2021 Award Announces Nominees and Popular Voting | sports award brazil

Largest electronic sports award in Latin America, the eSports Brazil Award (PeB) revealed this Friday, the names nominated by the Superjury to compete for the trophy in the Technical Categories. The event, which will be held in São Paulo on December 16, will have direct participation from the public. As of this Friday, there is a vote open to everyone through the official PeB website. The most voted name in each category will automatically be in the final, with the other two finalists being decided by the Superjury, who will also define the big winner.