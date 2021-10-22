‘Eternals’ has pre-sale tickets started. Meet the cast!

The wait is finally over! The “Eternos” pre-sale, one of the most anticipated films of the year, began this Thursday, October 21st. Fans can now purchase tickets at the main movie chains in Brazil.

Details of prices and times for the sessions can be consulted directly on the relationship channels (Internet, telephone, in person) of each exhibitor and also by clicking ON HERE!

Directed by Chloé Zhao, “Eternals” presents the epic story, spanning thousands of years, of a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemies, the Deviant. The premiere of the feature will be on November 4th.

To celebrate the beginning of the sale, Marvel released another video telling a little of its characters, in addition to sending a press release with more details on each of them and their respective actors, and Fuxico has listed the main ones for you.

CHECK OUT!

RICHARD MADDEN (IKARIS) – Known for his role as Robb Star in “Game of Thrones” and for playing Prince Charming in the live action version of Cinderella, “Richard Madden” brings to life the all-powerful Ikaris, a strong, serious, and mission-focused Eternal with great physical strength .

GEMMA CHAN (SERSEI) – Gemma Chan is an Anglo-Chinese actress. She is known for her role as Astrid in the movie “Running Rich” and for giving voice to Namaari in “Raya and the Last Dragon.” In “Eternals”, Gemma plays Sersi, an eternal lover of humanity, who lives in London and works at the Natural History Museum.

KUMAIL NANJIANI (KINGO) – Pakistani-American actor, comedian and screenwriter, Kumail became known for the series “Silicon Valley”, “Adventure Time”, among others. The actor gives life to Kingo, the most extroverted Eternal and who, by disguising himself as a human, ends up making a lot of success as a Bollywood actor.

LAUREN RIDLOFF (MAKKARI) – Lauren Ridloff is the first deaf actress to work on a Marvel Studios production. The actress was known for her role in “The Walking Dead” as Connie. In “Eternals,” Lauren plays Makkari, a heroine who is the fastest woman in the universe.

BRIAN TYREE HENRY (PHASTOS) – The American actor is known for acting in the FX series “Atlanta” and was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy and a Tony Award for acting in theater and on television. On the MCU, Brian Tyree Henry will play Phastos, a master inventor and tech buff.

SALMA HAYEK (AJAK) – The American-born Mexican actress and producer was nominated for an Oscar for the film “Frida” and acted in other productions such as “Sócias em Guerra”, “Gente Grande”, among others. In “Eternals,” Salma will play Ajak, the group’s matriarch, as well as a wise and spiritual leader.

LIA MCHUGH (SPRITE) – At just 14 years old, Lia McHugh became known for films such as “Totem”, “The Lodge” and “Into the”, and now makes her debut in superhero films. In “Eternals,” Lia plays Sprite, who despite being thousands of years old, exists over time as a 12-year-old girl.

DON LEE (GILGAMESH) – Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee, is a Korean-American actor, producer and personal trainer. Don Lee has participated in films such as “Zombie Invasion”, “The Outlaws”, among others. In the new production by Marvel Studios, he gives life to Gilgamesh, an Eternal who has great strength but is a soul who likes to have fun.

BARRY KEOGHAN (DRUIG) – The Irish actor is among Ireland’s greatest film actors on the Irish Times list. In “Eternals”, Barry plays the indifferent and lonely Druig who has the power to control minds.

ANGELINA JOLIE (THENA) – Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. The American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian activist made her film debut alongside her father, Jon Voight, in “Lookin’ to Get Out”, as well as participating in major productions such as “Maleficent” and “Mr & Mrs Smith”. In her MCU debut, the actress gives life to Thena, a powerful fighter and warrior.

HARINGTON KIT (DANE WHITMAN) – Known worldwide for the role of Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones”, the British actor represents humanity in the film playing Dane Whitman, who is not an Eternal. He works at the Natural History Museum in present-day London and has a special connection with Sersi.

