Eudoro confesses to Dolores

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Eudoro (José Dumont) realizes that your health is not good. The colonel then knocks on the door of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and opens his heart to his daughter.

The young woman is frightened when she sees her father’s state of health. This is because, he is suffering from coughing fits that often end in blood. This is a symptom of tuberculosis, which at the time was a cause of death.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Repentant, the colonel apologizes to his youngest daughter for having forced her to marry Tonic (Alexander Nero). He confesses that he will never forgive himself for that. Eudoro also says he is happy with the approach between the girl and Nelio (John Pedro Zappa).

It is the lawyer who warns Pillar (Gabriela Medvedovski) about the colonel’s state of health. Tonico’s friend also helps the doctor to be reunited with her father, who takes the opportunity to apologize for having abandoned her when she most needed his support.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the novel Nos Tempos do Imperador

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band