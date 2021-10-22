Even after the end, Vitão says he still suffers from something involving Luísa Sonza

At 22 years old, vitão attended the podcast Podpah, and said that even after he broke up with Luísa Sonza, and she denied betraying Whindersson Nunes, some people still attack him on social media. With an open heart, he said he had had emotional problems because of it.

“Read to this day. It’s a mess that has created a lot of emotional sequels. Like it or not, I think it’s something that had to have happened in my life, because it made me grow a lot as a man and a human being, put my feet on the ground. A lot of people started to hate me and know me in a pejorative way, numbers (career) dropped… Many doors were closed. (I became) known as talaric”, he said.

What annoys the singer is that, in addition to the offenses being directed at him, his relatives also suffer from hate attacks. “My whole family is fed up. To this day, people are swearing at me… This stuff has extended to everything. Every time I post a video singing, people say that I don’t sing well, that my voice is strange and that I don’t articulate well”, he said.

Open relationship

A few days ago Vitão was present in the program of Otaviano Costa at UOL, and said he would not live in an open relationship, for being a guy who would be a little jealous.

“At this moment, with the awareness I have today, I don’t think I would have the maturity for that. I’m kind of attached, I’m kind of ‘jealous’. Not sick, but that basic jealousy”, he said.

It is worth remembering that, in conversation with Zeca Camargo, the muso, said that in order not to feel alone in the midst of singleness, he has been dedicating himself even more to the world of music.

“I was always too scared to be alone. I saw myself alone at home and I was already like ‘oh my God, I need to call a friend, my girlfriend, someone’. But lately I’m looking for this inner refuge, to be alone in my house with my dogs, to exchange ideas with them, make my green juice in the morning, sunbathe, read a book”, he said.

When finished, the young guaranteed that loneliness is internal; “I’m creating this inner safe haven of feeling strong and good alone. I think that while we don’t feel good and strong alone, we don’t feel with anyone. There may be 100 people in our house and we will always have that weakness”, he pointed out.

