Ex-general says Venezuela sent money to Lula

Former Venezuelan Secret Service chief General Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “El Pollo” Carvajal, sent a seven-page letter to Spanish judge Manuel García-Castellón in which he reports details of a scheme to fund left-wing parties in Latin America and Europe by the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. Among the beneficiaries would be former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The information was released by the Spanish website Okdiario this week.

“The Venezuelan government has illegally financed left-wing political movements around the world for at least 15 years, including financing the creation of the Spanish political party Podemos,” says Carvajal. “While I was director of Military Intelligence and Counterintelligence for Venezuela, I received many reports that showed this international funding was taking place.”

Carvajal cites as “concrete” examples of beneficiaries of the financing scheme: former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Néstor Kirchner, in Argentina; Evo Morales, in Bolivia; Fernando Lugo, in Paraguay; Ollanta Humala, in Peru; Zelaya, in Honduras; Gustavo Petro, in Colombia; Five Star Movement, in Italy; and the Podemos party in Spain.

In the document addressed to the Spanish justice, he describes in detail how it was like sending money to Spain during the creation of the left-wing party Podemos. According to Carvajal, the values ​​were transported to Europe through diplomatic bags, an official system of correspondence between governments and the diplomatic corps abroad and which does not allow violation.

He says that the money was taken by a trusted Venezuelan government man from the Cuban embassy in Caracas to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where it was received by Williams Amaro, Maduro’s secretary.

Amaro would be responsible for sending the amounts to the country’s embassy in Spain through diplomatic bags. In Spanish territory, the money was received by Ramón Gordils, Venezuela’s deputy minister of Economic Cooperation and president of Bancoex for Foreign Trade, and handed over to Juan Carlos Monedero, one of the founders of Podemos.

Carvajal reports in the letter that the last time he learned of this type of operation was on July 7, 2017, when Ramón Gordils returned to Caracas on an Iberia flight.

He claims to be able to prove the existence of the Venezuelan government’s funding scheme for left-wing parties. “I have informants who have testified at different stages of this network. I asked my lawyers to contact them while I was in prison to ask if they would be willing to testify to my testimony, and some said yes about agreeing to testify before a judge.”

The R7 contacted former president Lula’s advisors, but has not received a response so far.

Captured in Spain

Carvajal was arrested in Spain in September, accused of involvement in drug trafficking. He had been on the run since November 2019, when he lived in Madrid, the day before his extradition to the United States was authorized. “I’ve been locked in apartments for two years. It changed every three months, except on this occasion, when I spent eight months in the same apartment,” he told police as he was being handcuffed.





The US anti-drug agency even offered a reward equivalent to R$50 million for information leading to the arrest of the former head of the Venezuelan Secret Service.