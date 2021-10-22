Fábio Santos rejects Marcelinho Carioca’s criticisms and reveals discomfort

The speech of the idol Marcelinho Carioca criticizing Sylvinho, Cássio and Giuliano was not very well received by the Corinthians squad. In a press conference, full-back Fábio Santos explained how the information reached CT Joaquim Grava, revealed a certain sorrow for what was said by the idol and asked the former midfielder to remember when he played for Alvinegro.

Marcelinho Carioca participated in an event at Neo Química Arena, last Wednesday night (20th), at the invitation of goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli. In a moment of his participation, the former player said that midfielder Giuliano was ‘only giving side passes’, that goalkeeper Cássio was ‘broad’ (in reference to the player’s weight) and also did not spare criticism of Sylvinho’s work .

“It’s natural that these things come to us, no matter how much we try to stay away. I hardly see social networks, there’s a lot of negative things nowadays. About these two idols, they are respected guys within the club. For me, the Marcelinho, if he’s not the greatest, he’s one of the greatest in the club’s history. I don’t see the badness of the club’s TV in making room for this kind of thing, they are ex-players who have the respect of the fans, who end up listening. of them is very valuable,” explained Fábio Santos, citing that the video was published by Corinthians on the club’s official channel.

The topic bothered athletes, members of the technical committee and also the football board. The coach is under pressure from the organizers, from fans on social networks and also from the club’s advisers who asked the president Duilio Monteiro Alves to change the technical command.

“When he makes room, he doesn’t imagine that criticism will come, and heavy criticism. When it’s normal, we understand, we like that player and don’t like this one, but they are former professionals who went through Corinthians, who know how day-to-day is. And, in a moment of pressure, it ends up a little out of tune. We feel sad because they use this verbiage. But there is no way to please everyone, it is on the field that we can give a positive response. I hope we can bring the supporter for our side and also that these idols may, who knows one day, remember what they lived back there and speak well about us again,” concluded the Corinthians left-back.