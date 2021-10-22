Facebook may change its name in the coming days, says newspaper

Change should focus on ‘building a metaverse’ planned by Zuckerberg and may help to distance recent controversies involving the company.

Owner of social networks such as Whatsapp and Instagram, the company Facebook is studying changing its name in the coming weeks to reflect a new path traced by the company “in the construction of a metaverse”. The information was given by a source linked to the company of Mark Zuckerberg to The Verge newspaper. According to the report, the CEO plans to talk about the change at the company’s annual conference, scheduled for October 28, but does not rule out the possibility of explaining the intention of the name change before that. In addition to the “metaverse”, which would leave the Facebook name focused only on Zuckerberg’s first-born social network, the change in the brand would serve as a way to distance the company from the controversies surrounding the company’s name. Earlier this month, former employee Frances Haugen testified to the US Senate and spoke about the harmful effects of social media on minors and the interest in profit over people’s health. According to The Verge, brand representatives were approached but declined to talk about the possible change.