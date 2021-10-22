Famous people who wore clothes the wrong way, on purpose or not

Who has never left home and only later realized that their clothes were upside down? Celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Amanda Seyfried and Céline Dion now!
Sometimes it’s by accident. Sometimes it’s for the style. Check out the celebrities who have already innovated in the use of their clothes – whether they want to or not.
Famous people who wore clothes the wrong way
TikToker Tefi Pessoa went viral by misusing a dress it won by Annie’s Ibiza for the premiere of “Duna” in London. She didn’t know the hole was for the leg!
Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros
In 2009, Amanda Seyfried also drew attention by wearing a backwards dress in the premiere of “Destinations Ligados”
Getty Images
Actress Angelique Boyer realized that she had put the dress upside down in the middle of the TVyNovelas awards, in 2016. She wasted no time: she changed instantly!
reproduction
Journalist Savannah Guthrie didn’t realize her dress was upside down before it aired on NBC News. She later showed the error on social media!
Reproduction/Twitter
For the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2009, Angelina Jolie chose a dress by designer Max Azria, but she also preferred to leave the neckline in the back!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kéfera went viral in 2016 when she wore casual clothes to a formal dinner at Instituto Sabrina Sato. The photo turned even meme!
reproduction
Céline Dion innovated by wearing a backwards suit at the 1999 Oscar ceremony.
KMazur/WireImage