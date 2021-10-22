Fan falls headlong when he curses Fla’s goalkeeper; watch







Diego Alves has great numbers and achievements wearing the Flamengo shirt (Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF) Photo: Throw!

The tense atmosphere and turnarounds during the second half of Athletico-PR 2×2 Flamengo, last Wednesday (20), for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, promoted an unusual scene between goalkeeper Diego Alves and fans of the Paraná team , in the Arena da Baixada.

As soon as judge Luiz Flavio de Oliveira signaled a penalty on Rodrigo Caio in the 50th minute of the final stage, Diego Alves addressed the angry Atleticans behind his goal, and tried to justify marking the move in the other area, whose penalty was charged converted by Peter.

Diego Alves asked the fans to calm down, but one of them, excited, leaning on the wall separating the stands and the pitch, fell headlong in front of the security guards. In addition, many insults were registered by the local fans. Watch below:

The return game between Flamengo and Athletico will be on the 27th, at Maracanã – without the criterion of qualified goal, it is good to remember. Before, the Rio de Janeiro club will face Fluminense, on the same stage, at 7pm this Saturday, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.