Farm 13: Gui Araujo delivers “forbidden romance” with Jade Picon; Web speculates on betrayal and João Guilherme speaks up

Jeez, the gossip rolled loose this dawn (21), in “A Fazenda 13”! Gui Araujo was chatting with Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos in the tree house, about his past relationships, when he revealed that he had a woman who “it’s the most forbidden of all”. The statement, of course, piqued the curiosity of the pedestrians, who asked for tips about who it was.

That’s when Bill decided to write the girl’s name with his fingers, on Dynho’s leg. The PlayPlus cameras, however, were at an angle that perfectly showed the gestures – and these were soon deciphered by the audience, who pointed to Jade Picon. “Did you understand the first letter?”asked the dancer to Sthe, while his friend drew on his body.

The influencer was surprised by the revelation and got laughs from the ex-MTV. “Look at her face!”, the boy was amused, seeing the astonishment of the piece. “Wow, this guy can’t do it, bro. You got it?”, returned to question Mirella’s husband. Once again, Araujo wrote Jade’s name, leaving Sthefane more shocked. Watch:

ANGRY GOSSIP gui, dynho and sthe were talking, gui said something like: oh my girlfriends right after he said “there is one that is the most prohibited of all” and wrote JADE PICON on the dynho’s leg TO PASSING MALLLLLL pic.twitter.com/azKPAvKzVJ — dudu (@boanoitebritto) October 21, 2021

Bill didn’t make it clear what went down between the two. For viewers, however, the “forbidden” affair would be because Leo, the older brother of the influencer, is one of Araujo’s best friends. The model has already left and traveled several times with the Picons, including when Jade was still dating João Guilherme, with whom he is also a friend.

Jade and João broke up with their three-year relationship at the end of August and there is no confirmed proof that Anitta’s ex could have influenced the breakup. Netizens, however, went crazy with the revelation and raised rumors on the networks, causing the names of Gui and Jade to end up among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Check out the repercussion:

people and this gossip of gui araujo with jade picon? I’m mad, is it if joão guilherme was a cuckold? — may 🍷+🌹 (@lmjmello) October 21, 2021

shocked that gui araújo is with jade picon and when she announced the end of her relationship with joao guilherme probably gui araújo was already confined, that is ????????? — at (@em0zionivere) October 21, 2021

gui araujo already stayed with jade picon, but people on the internet are already speculating that for jade to have stayed with him he betrayed joão guilherme, as if she had dated the boy all his life kkkkk they’ll do to her what they did to luisa: invent horn where there is none pic.twitter.com/mah9bdxjS2 — peu 𓆙 (@whypedro01) October 21, 2021

so it means that jade picon betrays joão guilherme with gui araujo nothing like good gossip to build the day pic.twitter.com/aDR1IdX4uk — kevin (@kjjkev) October 21, 2021

gui araujo wrote jade picon’s name with his finger when he talked about one of his girlfriends who is banned kkkkkk and her ex’s pobi campaigning for him — silent wins (@juliettizei) October 21, 2021

Mano wtf this jade scene having already dated gui araujo?? Like this? Didn’t they always go out with joao guilherme, with the lion? And he even said she was “forbidden” oxy kkkkk can someone explain to me? — jajazinha (@jajajazinha) October 21, 2021

João Guilherme reacts to speculation

Who still spoke about the case was João Guilherme himself, whose name also figured in Trending Topics. “I click on my name and it’s bigger. Gui Araujo and Jade new (old) couple. It’s impossible to know. MBut the summary is: I don’t know about it, so I can’t really give an opinion. I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask. Tthe world is [corno] and whoever wasn’t will be one day”, he wrote.

fuck kkkkk I click on my name and it’s millstone, one group saying that the other was dressed up as me, others talking about the commentator who thinks everyone is mocking and then there’s something new: gui araujo and jade, new (old) couple; ) I can’t know, right? — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) October 21, 2021