Fbio Santos admits discomfort from the Corinthians squad with Marcelinho’s ‘words’

The criticisms uttered by former player Marcelinho Carioca in a live on the Corinthians official channel, last Wednesday, continue to reverberate in the club. After they didn’t go down well with the cast, as shown in the article in My Timon, the words were commented by left-back Fábio Santos, in a press conference at CT, this Friday.

“Well, it’s natural that these things come to us, as much as we try to stay away because there’s a lot of negative stuff,” began Fábio, making a point of legitimizing the position of Marcelinho and Ronaldo, host of the live.

“About the two idols, they are respected guys within the club. For me, Marcelo, if not the greatest, is one of the greatest (idols). I don’t see any badness for the club’s TV to open for this kind of thing, mainly because they are idols and the word is always respected“, evaluated.

The main point for the shirt 26, however, was having to hear expressions that are a little out of the pattern come out of Marcelinho’s mouth. The former shirt 7 even said that Cassio “is a little baggy” and that the pants that Sylvinho wears “are too tight”.

“These are heavy criticisms, when it’s normal we understand. But we’re sad because they’re professionals who’ve been through moments like this, so they go a little out of tune. We are sad that these professionals use this kind of criticism, of verbiage“he acknowledged, before pulling this as an incentive.

“We have to give a positive response, win again, bring the Corinthians fan and these idols to, maybe one day, remember what they lived back there and speak well about us again,” he concluded.

