Fear of fiscal loss has dropped Ibovespa to a minimum since November

Confirmation that the government plans to circumvent the spending ceiling to fund its social assistance program to be launched before the 2022 elections dictated a general worsening of the country’s economic prospects and led to the main index of actions Brazilians to the floor in 11 months.

Also reflecting fears of a strike by truck drivers and less favorable winds from abroad, the Ibovespa (IBOV) collapsed 2.75%, to 107,735.01 points, the lowest closing since November 20, 2020.

Volatility arising from nervousness with the rapid deterioration of the scenario boosted business volume, which totaled 43.4 billion reais.

The legislative movement to “adjust” the budget ceiling, changing the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling and accommodate the assistance to low-income families until December 2022, was the password for economists to make sure of an imminent worsening of public accounts, which must be compensated with higher interest rates.

“Recent developments on the fiscal front have tainted asset prices, undermined policy credibility and increased the upside risk to our medium-term inflation outlook,” said JPMorgan, predicting that the Central Bank will accelerate the Selic hike in the next two meetings.

In response, shares of companies that shone during the pandemic, such as e-commerce and construction companies, which had already been targets of profit taking, intensified the losses. The same was true for commodity-related papers, with a collapse of iron ore prices in China.

Finally, the fear of a possible large-scale trucker strike directly pressured fuel companies after an event this morning in Rio de Janeiro.

Highlights

American (AMER3) plummeted 10.76% and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) lost 6.34%, illustrating how stocks in companies that grew strong during the pandemic have been heavily targeted by profit taking.

Interbank (BIDI11) plummeted 10.7%, reaching a 50% devaluation since July.

Pan Bank (BPAN4) retreated 7.88%.

Getnet (GETT11) collapsed 19.8%, returning almost all the accumulated gain since its debut on the stock market, on Monday.

vibrate (BRDT3), owner of the BR service station network, fell 5.17%, surpass (UGPA3), owner of Ipiranga, had a low of 5.42%, amid fears about the consequences of a stoppage of truck drivers.

Out of the index, root (ROOT4), owner of the stations shell in the country, retreated 3.16%.

Petrobras (PETR4) lost 3.38%. The company released operating results considered positive by analysts.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) stated that “another cycle of strong financial results is on the way”, but that this should be eclipsed by the noise surrounding the fuel price policy.

Valley (VALLEY3) dropped 1.6%, also under pressure from ferrous metal prices in China, which plummeted due to the fall in coal prices and stagnation in steel consumption.

Usiminas (USIM5) fell 5.4%, Csn (CSNA3) lost 1.8%.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) shrank 4.2%, Bradesco (BBDC4) had a depreciation of 1.7% and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) had a retreat of 1.7%, with the large national banks returning gains from the day before.

Suzano (SUZB3) advanced 1.65%. The pulp and paper producer anticipated the goal of removing 40 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, from 2030 to 2025.

BB Security (BBSE3) rose 0.8%, given the prospect that the insurance company’s bond portfolio will benefit from a longer interest rate hike.