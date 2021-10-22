Felipe Neto reacts after Bolsonaro’s children fall into vaccine meme

Felipe Neto celebrated the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with a meme that has been circulating on the internet in recent weeks. However, many netizens fell for the pun, including the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro.
The youtuber subtitled the video which records the completion of his immunization with the phrase ‘I took porr*’, without the comma, and the joke reverberated. Flávio and Carlos Bolsonaro shared a print of the image, in a mocking tone – and without understanding that it was a meme. Neto was not let down and ‘thanked’ for the disclosure:
Other public personalities also fell for Neto’s joke. Falcão, for example, joked: “And when are you going to get the vaccine?”. Chico Pinheiro commented on the retweet, also not understanding the joke: “How much confusion does the lack of a comma cause?”. “True, Chico. You’re absolutely right,” agreed another netizen.
Felipe lost friend
Recently, Neto used his profile to mourn the death of a close friend, Rodrigo, a victim of Covid-19. “Rodrigo lost the battle against Covid and left. I can’t believe it. I keep reading our last conversation, when he was entering the ICU… This damn virus killed one of the best people in the world,” he said.