Felipe Neto reacts after Bolsonaro’s children fall into vaccine meme

Felipe Neto celebrated the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with a meme that has been circulating on the internet in recent weeks. However, many netizens fell for the pun, including the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The youtuber subtitled the video which records the completion of his immunization with the phrase ‘I took porr*’, without the comma, and the joke reverberated. Flávio and Carlos Bolsonaro shared a print of the image, in a mocking tone – and without understanding that it was a meme. Neto was not let down and ‘thanked’ for the disclosure: