Fernanda Souza changes her look and calls the attention of former Thiaguinho: “the most beautiful of all”

This Wednesday (20th) night, Fernanda Souza used her social networks to share the result of her visual transformation. Apparently, your ex Thiaguinho approved.

“An addiction called Trionda. @makedoteo I just forgive you for introducing me to this babyliss because you always leave me like this: beautiful! people with a lion ascendant

naturally practice self-praise. I only practice when I can.

Because I practice notion business too”, wrote Fernanda Souza in her post where she appears with the lightest tresses.

The photo quickly went viral and has been generating many likes and many comments. Thiaguinho, when faced with the click, did not hesitate and left his ‘like’, showing total approval.

In addition to Thiaguinho’s comment, many other Fernanda Souza fans and admirers left comments praising the beauty of the actress. “The most beautiful of all”, commented one of them. Another, in turn, stated that Fernanda Gentil is getting more beautiful with each passing day.

Check out now the complete post made by Fernanda Souza on her personal Instagram feed. Also, be sure to check out the interaction between Thiaguinho and the actress, as well as some of the comments that are being left in the post in question.

