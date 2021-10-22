Ferrous product prices plummet in China under pressure from government controls; ore falls in Dalian

(Reuters) – Futures contracts for ferrous products in China tumbled on Friday, with steel and steel ingredients posting big weekly declines as Beijing intensifies efforts to control rising coal prices.

The most traded coking coal contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, closed down 11.1% to 2,875 yuan ($449.80) per tonne after hitting the 14% daily decline limit. in the afternoon session.

The contract has fallen 14% this week, reducing earnings since the end of September, and registered its biggest weekly decline since the week ended May 5, 2017.

Coke prices on the Dalian exchange closed down 9% to RMB 3,564 per tonne.

China has stepped up regulations and investigations amid rising coal prices, vowing to crack down on irregularities that disrupt market order, and will consider measures to prevent coal companies from seeking excessive profits.

“Policies for the coal sector to secure supplies and stabilize prices are strengthening,” analysts at SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note, adding that market participants were wary of rising prices and withdrawing their money.

Benchmark iron ore futures fell 1.5% to RMB 690 a ton, following a drop in spot iron ore of 62%, which fell to $117.50 a ton on Friday, according to the SteelHome consulting.

China’s steel futures also fell, driven by falling raw material prices. Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 6.5% to RMB 4,900 a tonne, the lowest closing price since May 27.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related