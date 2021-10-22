FIFA 22 bans more than 30,000 players who took advantage of game failure

The exploit allowed for a record streak of 20 wins and zero losses

EA announced last Tuesday (19) that it had temporarily suspended more than 30,000 active FIFA 22 accounts for using an exploit that allowed them to obtain a 20-0 winning streak. The temporary ban will last for one week, which will prevent these players from participating in the Finals of the FIFA Ultimate Team Champions, which happens this weekend.

The fault works as follows: just press the button “home” from the PlayStation or Xbox controller and wait for the game to time out. The game would not consider the action a defeat, even if the user was missing. In this way, it was possible give up games that looked lost without prejudice for the scoreboard.

In the tweet below, FIFA claimed to have identified more than 30 thousand accounts using this flaw “consistently” in the game, and communicated that players were suspended during the seven-day period.

EA took the opportunity to remember the Positive Play Charter, a set of rules that seeks to create a positive and fair environment within the game.



Some of the banned users declared to have received notifications within the game indicating 1000 day suspension, instead of the seven. According to EA, this is a visual bug and the valid period is one week, as emailed to the affected players.

However, Electronic Arts’ decision seemed insufficient for some members of the FIFA 22 community, as even with the punishment, players who used the flaw will keep the rewards they received from it.

Reddit user GrizzlyAdam12 expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and made the following comment regarding the seven-day temporary ban:



This ban is a slap in the face and doesn’t even come close to compensating everyone else who lost coins due to the accident.

