FIFA 22 will reduce the effectiveness of artificial intelligence • Eurogamer.pt

EA Sports has revealed details about the upcoming major FIFA 22 update and the highlighted focus is on changes made to artificial intelligence, which promises to affect defensive behavior.

As described by the company in the official information, the ability of AI-controlled players to block passes and crosses will be reduced, something many will be grateful for considering how effective they are at slicing balls, even at distances they wouldn’t think possible.

After this update, AI-controlled defenders in matches against the CPU will also be more likely to commit fouls when playing semi-pro or higher.

These are changes that promise to particularly affect the difficulty of Squad Battles matches in Ultimate Team, where defenders can seriously annoy with their super human effectiveness.

The update will be available for PC soon, while consoles will receive the changes a little later.