Filho de Doria tells businessmen during a closed event: ‘Anyone who feels comfortable can take off a mask’ | São Paulo

João Doria Neto, businessman and son of the governor of the state of São Paulo, said during an event this Thursday morning (21) that the use of mask in prevention of Covid-19 was optional in the environment, since “the majority” of those present had presented proof of vaccination or a negative test against the disease.

“I think most, most, brought their proof of vaccination or negative PCR. Anyone who feels comfortable taking off the mask can take it off. All of the Grupo Doria and Lide team were tested or presented a vaccination card,” said Neto.

The speech took place during the 20th Lide Business Forum, which brought together names from Brazilian business and politics, such as Michel Temer, former president of the country, and Viviane Senna, president of the Ayrton Senna Institute, as well as governor João Doria Junior (PSDB).

After the placement of the son, Doria went to the pulpit and began her speech in the forum. The toucan cited economic data from the state governed by him and said that, by promoting reforms, he was against populism.

“The politicians I respect said: ‘Don’t reform in an even year. An election year is not for reforms.’

“We would not have enacted the first law making the use of masks mandatory – by the way, remember that the use of a mask is mandatory until December 31st here in São Paulo,” added Doria.

Decision by the government’s scientific committee

The scientific health committee that advises the government of São Paulo proposed, last Wednesday (20), that the use of protective masks against the coronavirus remains mandatory in some environments even after the pandemic.

According to the group’s executive coordinator, João Gabbardo, the measure will be suggested because the masks also help to protect against other contagious diseases.

“The scientific committee will propose that, in certain situations, even after the pandemic, the use of masks is mandatory. An example: the hospital environment. This study of the use of masks is well advanced and, in the coming days, the government will be able to present “, Gabbardo said at a press conference.

The coordinator also defended that, even with better indicators, it is still necessary to maintain the use of the protection item in all places.

“This is not the time for us to make the use of masks more flexible, despite the numbers being so positive. Because we are currently going through important flexibility: back to school with the mandatory presence of students, presence of the public at shows, reduction of the measure of distance of one meter. So we need to monitor what will be the impact of these changes on our indicators.”

In early October, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released a note in which it also defends the maintenance of the mandatory use of masks in Brazil.

In the document, the agency emphasizes that the loosening of control measures is directly related to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, as occurred in other countries.

“We must be attentive to the frustrating experiences of some countries that, believing they have overcome the risks, suspended the mandatory use of masks, relaxed prevention measures and, for this very reason, had a significant increase in the number of cases and deaths, forcing them to backtrack,” says the note.

This is because, as the infectious disease physician Luana Araújo said in a video recorded for the g1, “the vaccine has good efficacy in preventing your disease from getting worse and you even need hospitalization, but it is not as effective in preventing you from infecting yourself“.