find out how much R$21 million in savings yields

This Thursday (10/21), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2421. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive around R$21 million, considering the prize is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money? One possibility is to leave the amount in savings.

Below, we bring the forecast on the Mega-Sena premium income of R$21 million. The calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which changed to 6.25%. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2420, was held on October 19, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 05 – 08 – 29 – 39 – 44 – 60.

no one could hit the six dozen and, therefore, the prize was accumulated for the next Mega-Sena contest. Furthermore, 18 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take R$86,921.91 home. Another 2,198 people hit the court and, in turn, guaranteed R$ 1,016.89.

follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$21 million in savings yields

If the player hits, alone, the six tens of the Mega-Sena, he can receive R$21 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 6.25% range, as it has increased by one percentage point in recent weeks. This means that, in the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield approximately BRL 75.6 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on October 21, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. The transmission will be made on the bank’s YouTube channel.