Find out who Halyna Hutchins, director killed by Alec Baldwin on film set | celebrities



Halyna Hutchins died on the ‘Rust’ film set in New Mexico after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a scenographic gun.

Published 10/22/2021 08:26

Rio – Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, 63, killed a director and injured another person on the set of “Rust”, in the US state of New Mexico, on Thursday night. “The office confirms that the two individuals shot on the set of ‘Rust’ were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.” says the statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital, but she did not resist her injuries. At 42, Halyna has had credits in shorts, TV productions and films since 2012, according to the website IMDb. On her professional website, you can see that she was born in Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.

Halyna studied journalism at the National University of Kiev and also studied film in Los Angeles, USA. As director of photography, she listed works like “Archenemy” (2020), with Joe Manganiello, “Blindfire” (2020) and “The Mad Hatter” (2021).

In her last post on social media, Halyna talked about filming “Rust”. “One of the benefits of shooting a wild west movie is that you can ride a horse on your day off,” he wrote in the caption of a video showing him riding a horse.