Fixed-rate bonds fall to a minimum in 18 months with a jump in market interest rates

You fixed income securities had a sharp drop in the price on Thursday, with the value of fixed rates dropping to a minimum in a year and a half, a reflection of a rate-taking wave that is knocking out contracts for fees since B3 to the secondary and primary paper markets.

DIs rose 60 basis points earlier, which hit bond prices hard.

The IRF-M 1+ –Anbima’s index that tracks the price evolution of a theoretical portfolio of fixed rate bonds with a maturity of one year or more– dropped 0.9% in the early afternoon, to a minimum since April of last year – a period in which the markets still felt the initial hit of the pandemic of Covid-19.

The IMA-B 5+ index – which follows bond prices corrected by the inflation with maturities equal to or greater than five years – it lost 0.81%, for the lowest reading in a year.

O National treasure placed pre- and post-fixed in auction this Thursday, but concentrated the offer in LFTs (corrected by Selic rate), which brought the PVBP (a measure of risk-taking into the market) to lows last seen in September.

In the secondary market, the LTN maturing in January 2022 suffered the biggest drop in six weeks, and the paper for January 2026 yielded 1.4% (very significant drop for a public bond), going to the lowest level since May of the year past.

You Brazilian bonds issued abroad also fell. The Global 28 issued in 2017 was down 0.3%, to the lowest level since May 2020. In the accumulated result for 2021, the drop in price is 7.5%.