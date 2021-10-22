Flamengo director investigated for bribery scheme at Petrobras

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Flamengo’s Director of Institutional Relations, Aleksander Santos was searched and apprehended in “Operation Laissez Faire, Laissez Passer”, by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The investigation, which was launched this Thursday, is investigating illicit payments by Galvão Engenharia together with José Carlos Cosenza, former director of Supply at Petrobras, and then federal deputy José Otávio Germano, from the Progressive Party (PP-RS) .

According to a statement from the Federal Police, the police carried out two search and seizure warrants in Niterói, a metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, issued by the 13th Federal Court of Justice in Curitiba, as part of investigations into crimes against Petrobrás.

In testimony to the MPF, Erton Medeiros, an executive at the construction company Galvão Engenharia, narrated that, “in the period between December 2011 and March 2014, José Carlos Cosenza received undue advantages from Galvão Engenharia due to his position as Supply Director at Petrobras”. Also according to Medeiros, Consenza would only have been raised to the position of director due to the political influence exerted by José Otávio Germano, at the time a federal deputy for the PP-RS.

According to the Federal Public Ministry, Santos, who at the time did not hold any position at Flamengo, would have operationalized the payments “through fictitious service contracts signed between Galvão Engenharia” and a company on his behalf (Aleksander Silvino dos Santos EPP), to mediate matters between the contractor and Petrobras especially on the Paulínia Refinery, in the city of Paulínia/SP.

According to documents that the report of the Sport News World had access, the investigation indicates that Aleksander first received a transfer of BRL 50 thousand. Later, R$411,242.55 in installments for Aleksander’s company.

In the document of 23 pages, O MPF proves that Aleksander has several records of entries in Petrobras premises, between the years 2010 and 2015 – covering the administrations of Paulo Roberto Costa and José Carlos Cosenza, in the company’s Supply Directorate, and with a view to both.

Also in the case records, “the transfer of Galvão Engenharia to the company Aleksander Silvino dos Santos occurred through the execution of fictitious service provision contracts, which, consequently, generated the issuance of false invoices by Santos as a mechanism to give the appearance of the lawfulness of the amounts received”, and that “the conducts configure the practice of corruption and money laundering crimes”.

