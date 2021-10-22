Flamengo hopes to have Arrascaeta and David Luiz against Atlético-MG; see the situation in DM

O Flamengo hopes to count on the gradual return of the players who, today, are in the Medical Department. In this sense, the technical committee works with the possibility of having Arrascaeta and David Luiz back in the match against Atlético-MG, for the 29th round of Brasileirão, which takes place on the 30th of this month. The information was initially published by “ge”.

It is worth remembering, however, that Arrascaeta was diagnosed with a grade 2 strain on the thigh, more specifically on the right anterior rectus muscle, after a game with the Uruguayan team. With the situation a little more delicate compared to others in the Medical Department, an evaluation next week will be essential to know if he, in fact, will come back against the Rooster.

David Luiz, who is not registered for the Copa do Brasil, has been carrying out activities on the field to regain his fitness since the beginning of the week and could even be related to this Saturday’s Fla-Flu. However, to avoid a new muscle problem, there is a precaution that all preventive work is done.

On the other hand, the commission plans to have Gabigol, who was replaced in the match against Athletico-PR with pain in his foot after a split, and Bruno Henrique already in the match for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday.

Bruno Henrique is another player who has been working on the field since the beginning of the week and, therefore, it is expected that he will start the transition work and, consequently, join his teammates next Monday.

In the case of Gabigol, he will be re-evaluated in training this Thursday at Ninho do Vulture. As stated above, he got injured in the match against Hurricane and will probably be out of Fla-Flu on Saturday at 7pm.