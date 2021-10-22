Flamengo turns on alert in the final stretch, but doesn’t see Renato Gaúcho as to blame for poor performance

The general numbers still play in favor of Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo, but the team’s drop in performance in the last ten games turned on the alert in the fans and in the club.
Of the 19 victories in 26 matches under the coach’s command, only five occurred in the last ten matches, which makes the total use of almost 80% drop to 63%.
Analysis:Flamengo lives worse with Renato Gaucho
The justification for the poor performance in the last month is exactly the excess of games, of the club and of the teams, which wear out the squad and do not allow any gaps for training and adequate recovery.
Most: Flamengo receives an indication that he will not be called up. Even Arrascaeta can stay out
The result is the absence of important players and athletes with frequent physical complaints, even though they go to the field. With the difficulty of repeating lineups, Renato succumbs to his ideas.
But what are they? And do they satisfy Flamengo’s board? The answer is: for the short term, yes. The soccer summit understands that the coach will lead the team to two finals, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. And it absolves him from the tight schedule.
In football, the medical department advises the coach to be careful in the face of the fact that the entire squad is feeling the sequence and with chances of breaking out, in other words, getting injured. When trying to balance himself between what science says and what the field says, Renato has not been able to organize the team. On the contrary.
Read too: Gabigol’s physical and technical fall worries him. More static and out of area
In tactical terms, there are clear signs that Flamengo has retreated in the last matches. Despite all the speech that Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique are sorely missed. But the board shares the responsibility with the players. Because those left over from a fed up cast also dropped out of production. In particular, Gabigol and Éverton Ribeiro. And notably after another summons.
Due to the need to improvise players and change the team all the time, Flamengo’s team suffers. And Renato’s responsibility is mitigated internally. The understanding is that in the final stretch, everyone needs to paddle in the same direction, as the three fronts in dispute can bring cups.
Table of Contents
good atmosphere
Another important fact: the coach maintains a good atmosphere, listens to the coaching staff and players, and in interviews he always tries to praise the work. The speech that bothers the fans and part of the press is seen as necessary to shield strenuous players. Different recipe from Rogério Ceni’s.
The expectation is that starting next week, if the classification in the Copa do Brasil is confirmed, the scenario will improve. With the return of the injured and the final sprint for the Libertadores and the Brazilian Nationals. In the locker room and on the trip back to Rio after the tie with Athletico-PR in Curitiba, everyone’s face was one of concern, but mixed with a union for the work that hasn’t ended yet.