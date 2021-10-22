Flamengo turns on alert in the final stretch, but doesn’t see Renato Gaúcho as to blame for poor performance

The general numbers still play in favor of Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo, but the team’s drop in performance in the last ten games turned on the alert in the fans and in the club.

Of the 19 victories in 26 matches under the coach’s command, only five occurred in the last ten matches, which makes the total use of almost 80% drop to 63%.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Renato Gaúcho makes the “V” for victory in his car after training at Botafogo Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo – 05/12/1992 Striker Renato Portaluppi plays Santa Cruz defender, in a match valid for the 1987 Union Cup. Score: Flamengo 3 X 1 Santa Cruz Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 11/22/1987 Renato Gaúcho arrives smiling for Flamengo training Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 07/28/87 Renato Gaúcho during Flamengo training in 1988 Photo: Otávio Magalhães / Agência O Globo – 03/03/1988 Renato Gaúcho celebrates with goalkeeper Welerson the state title he won over Flamengo with the legendary belly goal Photo: Archive / Agência O Globo – 06/25/1995 Renato Gaúcho delivers Fluminense shirt to presenter Xuxa Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo – 23/09/1996 Renato Gaúcho dominates the ball during the 1997 Brasileirão match Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 09/20/1997 Renato Gaúcho led Bangu in 1999 Photo: Pércio Campos / Agência O Globo – 03/03/1999 Renato Gaúcho poses with ball before Madureira’s training Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 01/26/2001 Renato Gaúcho talks with player Beto during Flu training Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Agência O Globo – 09/09/2002 Renato Gaúcho on Ipanema beach Photo: Guilherme Pinto / Agência O Globo – 03/17/2003 Romário talks with Renato during Vasco training Photo: Fernando Maia / Agência O Globo – 03/14/2006 Renato Gaúcho guides Edmundo, Leandro Amaral and Eduardo Luiz during Vasco’s training in São Januário Photo: Ivo Gonzalez / Agência O Globo – 26/09/2008 Fluminense training in Laranjeiras under the command of coach Renato Gaúcho Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo – 06/01/2007 Renato Gaúcho had Valdir Espinosa as a technical assistant at Fluminense Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo – 08/04/2009 Renato Gaúcho on vacation in Rio in 2017 Photo: Marluci Martins / Agência O Globo Renato Gaúcho played the 4×4 Footvolley Mundialito, in 2013, held in Copacabana Photo: Publicity Renato Gaúcho played the 4×4 Footvolley Mundialito, in 2013, held in Copacabana Photo: Arquivo O Globo – 03/08/2013 Renato Gaúcho visits Grêmio Arena after being announced as the team’s coach for the 2013 season Photo: LUCAS UEBEL / Agência O Globo – 07/25/2013 Renato Gaúcho’s first title as Grêmio coach was the Brazil Cup won over Atlético-MG, in 2016. The tricolor sold the Minas Gerais team for 4 x 2 in the accumulated scoreboard. The final game, at the opponent’s home, ended in a draw 1-1 Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA Renato Gaúcho is erected by his team after winning the 2017 Libertadores. Afterwards he was world runner-up and champion of the Recopa Photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP Renato carries the 2018 Recopa trophy, won on penalties: 5 x 4, after a 1 x 1 accumulated score over Argentina’s Independiente Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA With a 6-0 rout over Avenida, Renato Gaúcho won the Recopa Gaúcha in 2019 Photo: Max Peixoto / DiaEsportivo The first tri state title came out in 2018, after winning the Recopa Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA Renato raises the Gaucho Cup in 2019 Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA With a medal on his chest and next to the trophy, former coach Renato Gaúcho commemorates his third-time championship, won in 2020 Photo: Lucas Uebel / Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA

Analysis:Flamengo lives worse with Renato Gaucho

The justification for the poor performance in the last month is exactly the excess of games, of the club and of the teams, which wear out the squad and do not allow any gaps for training and adequate recovery.

Most: Flamengo receives an indication that he will not be called up. Even Arrascaeta can stay out

The result is the absence of important players and athletes with frequent physical complaints, even though they go to the field. With the difficulty of repeating lineups, Renato succumbs to his ideas.

But what are they? And do they satisfy Flamengo’s board? The answer is: for the short term, yes. The soccer summit understands that the coach will lead the team to two finals, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. And it absolves him from the tight schedule.

In football, the medical department advises the coach to be careful in the face of the fact that the entire squad is feeling the sequence and with chances of breaking out, in other words, getting injured. When trying to balance himself between what science says and what the field says, Renato has not been able to organize the team. On the contrary.

Read too: Gabigol’s physical and technical fall worries him. More static and out of area

In tactical terms, there are clear signs that Flamengo has retreated in the last matches. Despite all the speech that Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique are sorely missed. But the board shares the responsibility with the players. Because those left over from a fed up cast also dropped out of production. In particular, Gabigol and Éverton Ribeiro. And notably after another summons.

Due to the need to improvise players and change the team all the time, Flamengo’s team suffers. And Renato’s responsibility is mitigated internally. The understanding is that in the final stretch, everyone needs to paddle in the same direction, as the three fronts in dispute can bring cups.

good atmosphere

Another important fact: the coach maintains a good atmosphere, listens to the coaching staff and players, and in interviews he always tries to praise the work. The speech that bothers the fans and part of the press is seen as necessary to shield strenuous players. Different recipe from Rogério Ceni’s.

The expectation is that starting next week, if the classification in the Copa do Brasil is confirmed, the scenario will improve. With the return of the injured and the final sprint for the Libertadores and the Brazilian Nationals. In the locker room and on the trip back to Rio after the tie with Athletico-PR in Curitiba, everyone’s face was one of concern, but mixed with a union for the work that hasn’t ended yet.