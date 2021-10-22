FlixBus and Grupo Adamantina formalize partnership agreement in Brazil

Start of operation should take place later this year; Road transport company will have product by FlixBus

ADAMO BAZANI

FlixBus signed an operational agreement with the first company in Brazil: Expresso Adamantina.

The information was confirmed through a note to the Transport Journal by the German transport technology company this Friday morning, October 22, 2021.

FlixBus, the highway route operator controlled by the German company FlixMobility, and the Adamantina Group, which operate in nine states, signed a contract for cooperation in passenger highway routes.

All the technology and tools for pricing, marketing and sales, route intelligence, quality management and continuous product expansion will be carried out by FlixBus, while the operation and execution of the transport service will be under the responsibility of Adamantina.

“We are immensely happy to have the Adamantina Group as the first FlixBus partner in Brazil, a company that looks to the future and understands that working with our expertise in product, marketing management, sales, customer service and route intelligence is a great strategy to further accelerate its expansion and digitization process”, the director of FlixBus in Brazil said in the note. Edson Lopes.

The owner of the Adamantina Group, Clóvis Nascimento Martins, said in the same note that the joint work with the market leader in Europe for the operation of some routes complements the company’s product lines, which has focused on innovation through technology, giving more options for consumers. “We are in an accelerated expansion process and we believe in the sector’s modernization and market opening. In this context, FlixBus is the best partner to help us conquer new consumers and optimize processes”

“Adamantina, which is part of the Group, has stood out for offering a high standard service without charging extra for it. Now, we will have an even more accessible product together with FlixBus”, complemented the operations director of the Adamantina Group, Lincon Lourenço Silva.

In the note, FlixBus and Adamantina detail the operations and their respective histories.

FlixBus was founded in 2013 in Germany, taking advantage of the opening up of the road transport market. Today, it is a leader in Europe and is present in 37 countries. The company has practically no bus fleet of its own, but operates through a network of partner operators, who explore the routes using a single platform. So, while FlixBus uses its technology platform to optimize sales, marketing and customer service, transport companies can focus on managing driver schedules and vehicle maintenance, for example. On the other hand, the drop in costs reflects on the price of tickets, benefiting the end consumer.

About the Adamantine Group:

The Adamantina Group is dedicated to the road transport of passengers and business and tourist chartering. Headquartered in the city of Dracena, in the far west of the State of São Paulo, it is present in more than 50 destinations in 09 states in Brazil. Since 2014 under the management of Clóvis Nascimento Martins, the company has adopted an entrepreneurial vision, in tune with the future, initiating a major transformation focused on excellence in customer service. With a tradition of over 60 years in the market, the group continues in a constant process of transformation, investing in technology and fleet renewal.

About FlixMobility:

FlixMobility is a mobility provider that offers new alternatives for convenient, economical and eco-friendly travel through the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. With a unique approach and innovative technology, the company quickly established Europe’s largest long-distance bus network and launched the first long-distance green trains in 2018, as well as a pilot project for all-electric buses in Germany, the United States and France . Since 2013, FlixMobility has changed the way hundreds of millions of people have traveled across Europe and created tens of thousands of new jobs in the mobility industry. In 2018, FlixMobility launched FlixBus USA to bring this new travel alternative to the United States and, in 2021, it will start operating in Brazil.

From locations in Europe and the United States, FlixTeam handles technology development, network planning, operations control, marketing and sales, quality management and continuous product expansion. The regular daily FlixBus service is managed by regional SME bus partners, while FlixTrain operates in cooperation with private railway companies. The partnerships combine innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and a strong international brand of FlixMobility with the experience, quality and tradition of the partners. The unique combination of technology start-up, e-commerce platform and classic transportation company has positioned FlixMobility as the market leader, permanently changing the mobility landscape in more than 37 countries. For more information, visit http://www.flixbus.com.br

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Related