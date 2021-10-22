Flowers become laboratory against climate change

The great Atacama Desert surprised again this spring with a magenta and yellow mantle of flowers that sprouted in the driest lands in the world, a phenomenon that experts study as a window to a future affected by climate change.

This “natural laboratory” for scientists, who are studying it now more than ever to deepen the adaptation of these species to extreme climates, is a complex ecosystem that, due to very little rain, is suddenly colored between September and October with flowers that they grow in the ocher characteristic of this area near Copiapó, 800 km north of Santiago.

The secret, University of La Serena biologist Andrea Loaiza explains to AFP, is under the surface, specifically in the “dormant” seeds that can survive for decades while waiting for a minimal amount of water to germinate and flourish.

“When there is a certain amount of precipitation, which has been estimated to be approximately 15 cubic millimeters of precipitation, a large germination event is triggered”, known as a “flowering desert”, says Loaiza.

This natural wonder, and somewhat contradictory as it occurs in one of the places with less rainfall in the world, is an irregular phenomenon, warns the academic, as it can go years without it blooming, as it happened a few weeks ago, in the middle of spring, season where this flowering occurs.

‘Natural laboratory’

The desert ecosystem may seem inert, “apparently devoid of life”, explains Loaiza, but it is “very fragile because it’s already on the edge” and “any disturbance can unbalance it”.

Climate change, the planet’s main environmental threat, as recently warned by United Nations experts, could cause vast areas of the now fertile world to end up like the Atacama Desert.

For this reason, researchers such as geneticist Andrés Zurita are studying this natural event in northern Chile with the aim of understanding the survival of these floral species in order to identify their strengths for a less promising future.

“In order to adapt to a climate crisis scenario, we need to understand natural processes”, emphasizes Zurita to AFP.

“We are interested in knowing these plants because these species have different adaptive mechanisms”, emphasizes the specialist about the “evolution” of this flora in hostile environments.

The reduction of already scarce rains in northern Chile, together with the increase in temperatures due to climate change at a global level, make this place a window that allows us to observe and analyze the challenges that humanity will probably have to face later.

“This is a natural laboratory for us and also (serves) to adapt technologies, improve the development of new varieties adapted to increasingly adverse conditions”, says Zurita.