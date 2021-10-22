fnx is the only player to have 100% success in Majors history | DRAFT5

Lincoln “fnx” Lau is undoubtedly a legend of the Counter-Strike. Loved and acclaimed by the fans, the King of Clutch is a folkloric player who transcends generations and imposes a maxim for the CS:GO Brazilian: no fnx, no Major.
This is because both of the most significant titles conquered by Gabriel “FallenToledo and his troops had as a common and predominant factor the presence of fnx. Joking or not, without him, Brazil was never able to raise another Major’s trophy.
He, by the way, is the only player in the history of Counter-Strike to have 100% success in Majors. Having participated in the editions of Columbus and cologne, both in 2016, fnx played ten games, winning absolutely all of them and, consequently, being champion on both occasions.
The only team capable of ripping a map out of Lincoln and his teammates was the legendary Virtus.pro, surpassed by the Brazilians by two maps to one on Wednesdays in Columbus and in the semifinals in cologne.
fnx, not by chance, has very expressive numbers in Majors: 1.19 rating, 1.08 impact rate, 83.5 of ADR, 77% of KAST, 0.74 of KPR and 0.61 of DPR, statistics that in 2016 placed it as the nineteenth best player of the world.