For aid of R$ 400, the government wants to change the inflation calculation in the ceiling and release R$ 40 billion – Economy

BRASÍLIA – In order to deviate from the narrative of a hole in the spending ceiling to pay for the temporary increase in Auxílio Brasil in an election year, the government must make a change in the correction of the spending limit, as reported by the Estadão/Broadcast. According to a government official, the measure could release more than R$40 billion from the 2022 Budget.

The proposal that is now on the table, and which still depends on a final decision, is to change the formula for the ceiling, which today is corrected by the IPCA accumulated in 12 months up to June of the year prior to its validity. The idea is to adopt the inflation correction from January to December.

The assessment is that this would solve the impasse of where to place the additional expense to bring the Auxílio Brasil to R$ 400, as President Jair Bolsonaro wants and was revealed by Estadão/Broadcast on Monday, 18. The exact “slack” calculations, however, are still being held in reserve.

Under the current rule, the ceiling would have a correction of 8.35%, or R$124.1 billion. The variation is not far from expectations for the closed year, which are at 8.69%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin. Even for the most pessimistic houses, inflation could be between 9% and 10%.

According to the report, the change in the correction of the spending ceiling would be applied from the beginning (the rule was created in 2016) and, therefore, would result in a slack of R$ 40 billion. “The accumulated trajectory of total expenditure in 2022 would be R$ 40 billion higher if it were corrected for inflation from January to December”, says a source in the economic area.

The cost of expanding Auxílio Brasil in 2022 should be R$ 51.1 billion, added the permanent adjustment of 20% and the temporary installment that will bring the benefit to the floor of R$400.

On Wednesday, 20, in Ceará, after confirming the payment of R$ 400, President Jair Bolsonaro even said that there would be no hole in the ceiling. “We have a responsibility to ensure that resources come out of the Union Budget, no one is going to break the ceiling, no one is going to make any extravagance in the Budget. But it would be extremely unfair to leave 17 million people with so little value (sic) in Bolsa Família”, he said.

The proposal to change the correction was also cited on Wednesday by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes as a “synchronization” of adjustments. Today, the ceiling rule promotes a mismatch, as expenses are corrected for year-end inflation (which can be higher than the ceiling and thus lead to a cut in discretionary spending).

Negotiations

New meetings on the morning of Thursday, 21, should be decisive to hammer out the final proposal, which should be incorporated by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) in his opinion of the PEC of the precatório, originally sent to deal with the “meteor” of judicial debts, which reached R$ 89 billion in 2022.

The economic team is not sympathetic to the proposal to change the ceiling correction, seen as a “little way that doesn’t help”. This wing preferred the “license to spend”, in the amount of R$ 30 billion, but ended up being part of the agreement to change the correction.

In recent hours, the possibility of changing the correction of the spending ceiling was discussed with members of the National Congress’s summit and representatives of the Planalto Palace, in addition to the PEC’s rapporteur, deputy Hugo Motta. According to the Estadão/Broadcast, the concern is to avoid the narrative that the government is breaking the spending ceiling, although in practice the rule may undergo a major change to accommodate the government’s desired expenditure in an election year.

An experienced technician heard by the report warns that the “rhetorical juggling” around whether or not to pierce the ceiling will not be enough to allay the fear of the financial market with the changes. This Thursday morning, the dollar reached almost R$ 5.70 at the opening, although it cooled down in the next hour.

The political sewing of the solution via correction of the ceiling is still being done and there is concern about the political climate in the Chamber of Deputies for this proposal to advance, especially after the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), saw his attempt to approve a PEC that provided for changes in the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP).